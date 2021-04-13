Unhappy Over Rising Temperature & No Rains, Delhi Man Desecrates 3 Hanuman Idols; Arrested

In a shocking incident, a Delhi based man desecrated three idols of Lord Hanuman in southwest Delhi's Kakrola village. The accused Mahesh, aged 50, of Bharat Vihar JJ colony, is a cobbler by profession. The accused was upset and angry with god due to the rise in temperature and lack of rain which compelled him to take the action. He was arrested on Tuesday.

Quoting a senior police officer, PTI reported that the matter was reported by a priest on Tuesday morning who first spotted the damaged Hanuman idols at three adjacent spots in Kakrola.

"We received a call at 7.45 am regarding defiling of the statues at three spots in the Kakrola area," the officer added.

According to the police, the accused told them during interrogation that he was upset and angry with God as there has been no rain this year and that it is getting hotter with every passing day. The accused defiled the idols with the help of an axe, which has been recovered, the police added.

"We have registered a case under section 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class) and 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code. The accused, Mahesh, has also been arrested in connection with the incident," said Santosh Kumar Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka).

(With PTI inputs)