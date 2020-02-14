The Debate
Unidentified Bag Causes Brief Security Scare At Supreme Court; Details Here

Law & Order

In a minor incident from the apex court, sources have reported that an unidentified bag was located in the Supreme Court on Friday, according to security

Written By Suchitra Karthikeyan | Mumbai | Updated On:
SC

In a minor incident from the apex court, sources have reported that an unidentified bag was located in the Supreme Court on Friday, according to security officials. Moreover, officials stated that ticking sounds were heard from the bag which created a bomb scare and commotion. The bag which was found in a corridor was cordoned off and the bag was taken out of the apex court.

Unidentified bag found in SC corridor

Officials have stated that sound was noticed to be coming from a power bank. While initially, the scare created a commotion, officials have stated that it was a false alarm and that there was no security threat as such. The officials who are on alert stated that the bag contained paper books. The cordoned area has now been opened and the situation has been brought under control.

