Uttar Pradesh: 34 Dogs Of Special Breed Stolen From Veterinary Hospital, 10 Recovered

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday recovered 10 out of 34 dogs of special breed, which were stolen from a veterinary hospital while being kept under special observation. Around four persons took away the dogs worth Rs 10 lakh from hospital premises, the police said. Soon after learning about the incident, police teams were formed to recover the dogs and nab the accused.

Noida: Police found 10 out of the 34 dogs of different breeds that were stolen from a veterinary hospital. Piyush Kumar, Circle Officer says,"the dogs were kept in the hospital for treatment but a person identified as Gyanendra stole them. Case has been registered." (29.11) pic.twitter.com/3hRx3c2KR3 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 30, 2019

Speaking to the media Piyush Kumar, Circle Officer Noida, said, "Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) board member Srishti Rachna Joshi complained that she has rescued 34 pets and kept them in Krishna Veterinary hospital under observation. According to her, a person named Gyanendra Pratap stole the canines."

According to Kaveri Rana Bhardwaj, president of People's for Animal, Gautam Budh Nagar, the police had recovered 33 pets from Gyanendra's residence which were kept in a very poor condition in a confined room. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

Another incident

Earlier this month, six pet dogs were electrocuted to death in south Kolkata's Netaji Nagar area allegedly by the neighbours of the owner due to a likely fallout of a property dispute, police said. The incident took place on the night of November 13 and a complaint was lodged with Netaji Nagar police station the next day.

The complainant accused his neighbours of killing his six pet dogs by electrocuting them inside their shelter outside the premises of his residence, an officer said. He alleged that the incident was a fallout of a property dispute between him and his neighbours, the officer said, adding that the case is being investigated.

