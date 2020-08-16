Uttar Pradesh: 13-year-old Gang-raped & Murdered, Police To Invoke NSA Against Accused

The Uttar Pradesh cops will invoke the National Security Act (NSA) against two men accused of gang rape and murder of a 13-year-old girl in Lakhimpur Kheri district, the police said Saturday.

The girl was allegedly raped and murdered in Isanagar in Lakhimpur Kheri on Friday. Her body was recovered from a sugarcane field in Isanagar. Satyendra Kumar, Superintendent of Police (SP), Lakhimpur Kheri said two men have been booked under offences of murder and gangrape and additional action will also be taken against them under the NSA.

"Body of a 13-year-old was found from a sugarcane field in Isanagar. An FIR has been registered. Post mortem report has confirmed rape. Two men Santosh Yadav and Sanjay Gautam have been arrested and sent to jail," Kumar told reporters.

The accused were booked under Section 302 (murder) and Section 376 (D) (gangrape) of the Indian Penal Code. Action against both will be taken under the National Security Act as well.

NSA invoked against another history-sheeter

A few weeks ago, the stringent NSA was slapped in Madhya Pradesh against a man arrested on Monday for allegedly kidnapping a woman and raping her in confinement for 20 days, police said. Rehmat Khan (32) was arrested after the woman escaped captivity and approached police, an official said.

Khan had kidnapped the 20-year-old woman from Dhar district and had raped her while keeping her captive for 20 days, said Superintendent of Police Vipul Shrivastava.

"Rehmat is a history-sheeter with nine cases against his name. He also has three cases of kidnapping and rape. He has already served a jail sentence in one rape case," the SP said. "We have invoked the National Security Act on Khan apart from charges of kidnapping, rape among others of Indian Penal Code. He has been sent to Barwani's central jail," the SP informed.

(With inputs from agency)

(Image credits: PTI)