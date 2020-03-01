Uttarakhand: 20-yr Old DJ Shot Dead For Stopping Music At Wedding; Accused On The Run

In a shocking development, a 20-year old disc jockey was allegedly shot dead on Friday after he stopped playing music at a wedding reception, as per reports. Reports state that the incident occurred at Bariya Daulat village near Rudrapur in Uttarakhand’s Udham Singh Nagar at 10 PM. The police have reportedly arrested six people in connection with the incident, but the main accused remains at large.

DJ shot dead in Uttarakhand

Bariya Daulat police outpost in-charge Prakash Chand has stated that some youth who were dancing at the reception started arguing with the DJ -identified as Avtar Singh. In an attempt to break up the argument, the DJ had allegedly stopped the music which enraged one of the youth. The infuriated man fired at Singh with a country-made pistol injuring him revealed Chand.

The police received information about the firing incident soon after. Chand added,"By the time we reached there, he was taken to a nearby hospital and the accused had already fled from the scene." Singh, who was injured in the neck was allegdly declared brought dead by doctors at the hospital.

Accused flees

The police stated that as soon as Singh was fired at, chaos had erupted at the function leading to the guests leaving the venue hurriedly, as per reports. Reports state that the main accused also managed to flee in the ensuing chaos. While the police have nabbed six persons who were part of the argument with Singh, the main accused is reportedly on the run. Police hope to catch him soon.

