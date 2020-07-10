Vikas Dubey Encounter LIVE Updates: STF Releases Statement, Post Their Version Of Events

The Uttar Pradesh STF released a statement on the encounter in which dreaded gangster Vikas Dubey was killed earlier in the day. Mentioning that he was being brought to Kanpur in a government vehicle, the STF noted that the problem arose when a herd of cattle suddenly came on the road. To avert any untoward incident, the driver of the vehicle who was tired after a long journey, took a sharp turn which resulted in the accident.

Thereafter, 5 police personnel in the vehicle carrying Dubey were seriously injured due to the impact of the accident. Seizing this opportunity, the STF revealed that the gangster snatched a pistol from one of the injured personnel and ran away on a different road. When the second government vehicle ferrying policemen reached the spot, the injured STF personnel apprised them of the situation. As they started chasing Dubey, he fired at them. According to the STF, the personnel made every attempt to arrest him alive. However, he was hit by bullets fired by the police in self-defence. The doctors at the government hospital declared him dead