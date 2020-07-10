Vikas Dubey Encounter LIVE Updates: STF Releases Statement, Post Their Version Of Events

Quick links:
Everyone, whom he committed a crime against, is happy. It took 19 yrs for me to get justice. He could've been sent to jail then and families wouldn't have been destroyed: Manoj Shukla, brother of Santosh Shukla (BJP MoS killed by Vikas Dubey inside a police station in Shivli in 2001)
The Uttar Pradesh STF released a statement on the encounter in which dreaded gangster Vikas Dubey was killed earlier in the day. Mentioning that he was being brought to Kanpur in a government vehicle, the STF noted that the problem arose when a herd of cattle suddenly came on the road. To avert any untoward incident, the driver of the vehicle who was tired after a long journey, took a sharp turn which resulted in the accident.
Thereafter, 5 police personnel in the vehicle carrying Dubey were seriously injured due to the impact of the accident. Seizing this opportunity, the STF revealed that the gangster snatched a pistol from one of the injured personnel and ran away on a different road. When the second government vehicle ferrying policemen reached the spot, the injured STF personnel apprised them of the situation. As they started chasing Dubey, he fired at them. According to the STF, the personnel made every attempt to arrest him alive. However, he was hit by bullets fired by the police in self-defence. The doctors at the government hospital declared him dead
STF issues press note in #VikasDubey encounter matter. "A herd of cattle had come in front of the vehicle due to which driver took sudden turn leading to accident...Police tried to go close to him to nab him alive but he continued to fire. Police retalitaed in self-defence..." pic.twitter.com/iOXaXv8vno— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 10, 2020
Kanpur: People in Bikaru village distribute sweets after history-sheeter #VikasDubey was killed in police encounter today. Locals say, "This entire area is very happy today. It feels as if we are finally free. This is the end of an era of terror. Everyone is very happy." pic.twitter.com/0K03aR5MBF— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 10, 2020
Seven country-made bombs have been recovered from the government ration shop owned by Dayashankar Agnihotri, an accomplice of Vikas Dubey at Bikru village in Chaubey police station area. A case is being registered: Kanpur Police
BJP government has turned Uttar Pradesh into 'apradh pradesh'. Criminals like #VikasDubey are prospering & being shielded by people in power. Congress demands a probe by a sitting Supreme Court judge in the entire Kanpur episode: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
उप्र की कानून-व्यवस्था बदतर हो चुकी है। राजनेता-अपराधी गठजोड़ प्रदेश पर हावी है। कानपुर कांड में इस गठजोड़ की सांठगांठ खुलकर सामने आई।— Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) July 10, 2020
कौन-कौन लोग इस तरह के अपराधी की परवरिश में शामिल हैं- ये सच सामने आना चाहिए।
सुप्रीम कोर्ट के मौजूदा जज से पूरे कांड की न्यायिक जाँच होनी चाहिए pic.twitter.com/vRHQlsaJ3y
It has brought solace to my soul. It would restore public confidence in police and government: Constable Ajay Kashyap, who was injured in an encounter at Kanpur's Bikru village on July 3
3 sub-inspector, 1 constable & 2 STF commandos were injured during the incident. In this case, so far, 3 people have been arrested, 6 accused killed, 7 people sent to jail (under section 120B IPC), &12 wanted criminals still absconding:Prashant Kumar, UP ADG-Law&Order#VikasDubey pic.twitter.com/nAAKS3iXOY— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 10, 2020
The condition of the 3 injured police personnel is stable; bullets brushed by two of them. Vikas Dubey had 3 bullet injuries on the chest and one on his arm: Dr. RB Kamal, Principal, LLR Hospital, Kanpur
I'm satisfied. But now how will it come into fore as to who were backing him (Vikas Dubey)? It could have been unraveled by questioning him: Urmila Verma, wife of constable Sultan Singh who lost his life in an encounter at Kanpur's Bikru village on July 3#vikasDubeyEncounter pic.twitter.com/Y1jCFHPO1X— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 10, 2020
#विकासदूबे जैसे लोगों का अंत ऐसे ही होना चाहिए, संविधान,कानून,न्यायालय एवं लोकतंत्र आदि सज्जनों को न्याय देने व दुष्टों को सजा देने के लिए ही हैं. तरीका चाहे जो हो.#विकासदूबे जैसे राजनीति और अपराधियों के गठजोड़ की शेष गंदगी भी ऐसे ही साफ होनी चाहिए.#UPPolice pic.twitter.com/hkQAf9YhMD— स्वामी रामदेव (@yogrishiramdev) July 10, 2020