Vikas Dubey Encounter LIVE Updates: STF Releases Statement, Post Their Version Of Events

In a major development on Friday morning, gangster Vikas Dubey - who killed 8 policemen in Kanpur, has been killed in an encounter, after his car turned turtle as he reached Kanpur

Vikas Dubey encounter news
19:28 IST, July 10th 2020
'It took 19 yrs for me to get justice'

Everyone, whom he committed a crime against, is happy. It took 19 yrs for me to get justice. He could've been sent to jail then and families wouldn't have been destroyed: Manoj Shukla, brother of Santosh Shukla (BJP MoS killed by Vikas Dubey inside a police station in Shivli in 2001)

17:29 IST, July 10th 2020
STF issues press note on encounter

The Uttar Pradesh STF released a statement on the encounter in which dreaded gangster Vikas Dubey was killed earlier in the day. Mentioning that he was being brought to Kanpur in a government vehicle, the STF noted that the problem arose when a herd of cattle suddenly came on the road. To avert any untoward incident, the driver of the vehicle who was tired after a long journey, took a sharp turn which resulted in the accident.

Thereafter, 5 police personnel in the vehicle carrying Dubey were seriously injured due to the impact of the accident. Seizing this opportunity, the STF revealed that the gangster snatched a pistol from one of the injured personnel and ran away on a different road. When the second government vehicle ferrying policemen reached the spot, the injured STF personnel apprised them of the situation. As they started chasing Dubey, he fired at them. According to the STF, the personnel made every attempt to arrest him alive. However, he was hit by bullets fired by the police in self-defence. The doctors at the government hospital declared him dead

 

16:12 IST, July 10th 2020
Celebration on death of Don

 

15:41 IST, July 10th 2020
7 country-made bombs recovered

Seven country-made bombs have been recovered from the government ration shop owned by Dayashankar Agnihotri, an accomplice of Vikas Dubey at Bikru village in Chaubey police station area. A case is being registered: Kanpur Police

15:38 IST, July 10th 2020
Priyanka Gandhi's 'apradh pradesh' jibe at Yogi

BJP government has turned Uttar Pradesh into 'apradh pradesh'. Criminals like #VikasDubey are prospering & being shielded by people in power. Congress demands a probe by a sitting Supreme Court judge in the entire Kanpur episode: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

 

14:39 IST, July 10th 2020
Injured constable's response on Vikas Dubey encounter

'It has brought solace to my soul': Injured constable on Vikas Dubey encounter

It has brought solace to my soul. It would restore public confidence in police and government: Constable Ajay Kashyap, who was injured in an encounter at Kanpur's Bikru village on July 3

 

13:50 IST, July 10th 2020
6 accused killed, 7 people sent to jail: ADG L&O Prashant Kumar

Vikas Dubey encounter: ADG reveals details

 

12:15 IST, July 10th 2020
3 injured policemen in Vikas Dubey encounter stable

Condition of policemen injured in Vikas Dubey encounter stable 

The condition of the 3 injured police personnel is stable; bullets brushed by two of them. Vikas Dubey had 3 bullet injuries on the chest and one on his arm: Dr. RB Kamal, Principal, LLR Hospital, Kanpur

12:13 IST, July 10th 2020
Martyr's wife reacts to Vikas Dubey encounter

'I'm satisfied but...': Martyr's wife responds to Vikas Dubey encounter

 

11:47 IST, July 10th 2020
Baba Ramdev reacts to Vikas Dubey encounter

 'Constitution & law not for his kind': Baba Ramdev on Vikas Dubey encounter

 

