Vismaya Death Case: Victim's Husband Kiran Kumar Denied Bail In Dowry Death Case

A Kollam court denied bail to Kiran Kumar, Vismaya V Nair's husband and an accused in her dowry death case. The plea that was presented last Friday was denied by the Sasthamcotta Judicial First Class Magistrate. BA Aloor, a criminal lawyer, filed the plea on behalf of the accused. Kiran will be held under judicial custody for the time being. COVID-19 had infected him, therefore investigations could not be finished at this moment.

Vismaya's husband Kiran Kumar denied bail

According to reports, Aloor said that Kiran was a well-known official with no criminal record and that the police were falsely charging him. Similar suicide incidents have not piqued the police's curiosity, he claimed. He said, however, that assault of a woman by a husband or family under section 498A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) can be charged.

The current charge of section 304B (dowry death) cannot be reduced to 498A, according to Assistant Public Prosecutor Kavya Nair, because the death occurred under suspicious circumstances, said reports. She stated that as the inquiry progresses, more sections may be needed. Kiran had already confessed to attacking Vismaya, according to police. Advocate Kavya requested that the court deny him bail until the investigation is concluded after he recovers from COVID-19.

Vismaya death case

Vismaya, 22, was found dead at Kiran's house in Sasthamcotta in Kollam in the early hours of June 21. Kiran had physically abused her only a few days prior, and she had sent images of it to a relative. Kiran assaulted Vismaya and her brother at her home in front of her parents after the couple had lived apart for a short time. On the other hand, Kiran had picked her up from college when she went to give her examinations. Vismaya's father previously said that she only called her mother after that and told her about her husband's abuse. Meanwhile, Kiran's parents told various news outlets contradictory stories about what transpired the night before she died.

Picture Credit: Facebook