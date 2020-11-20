Vohra Committee Report Back In Focus As Plea In SC Seeks Action On Criminal-neta Nexus

On Friday, advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court seeking concrete action on the Vohra Committee Report submitted in 1993. Headed by former Union Secretary Home Secretary NN Vohra, the committee was set by the Centre to examine the alleged link between crime syndicates and government functionaries and political personalities. Mentioning that the report had recommended a Nodal Cell to be set up with powers to take stringent action against crime syndicates, the petitioner claimed that no follow-up action has been initiated in the last 27 years.

Moreover, he pointed out that an incomplete version of the report spanning over 100 pages was tabled in the Parliament in 1995, leading to doubts over its genuineness. Stressing that the citizens have a right to know about the complete Vohra report to ensure transparency in governance, Upadhyay sought an order from the apex court to reveal the names of the criminals, politicians and public servants against whom there is tangible evidence as per the report on the Home Ministry website. Moreover, he called for special courts to be set up to expeditiously try such all cases referred to in the Vohra report. According to him, it was possible for the SC to address the "systemic problem" of criminalization of politics without breaching the principle of separation of powers.

Read: SC To Hear On Nov 23 Plea For Regulation To Ensure UPI Platform Data Not Exploited

Read: SEBI Moves SC Seeking Direction To Sahara's Subrata Roy To Pay Rs 62,600 Cr Dues

Here is the prayer of the petition

The court may be pleased to issue writ, order or direction to:

Direct the Home Secretary to handover the true copy of the Vohra Committee Report with annexures and notes to the Director- NIA, Director- CBI, Director- ED, Director- IB, Director- SFIO, Director- RAW, Director- NCB, Chairman- CBDT and Chairperson- Lokpal

Direct the Director- NIA, Director- CBI, Director- ED, Director- IB, Director- SFIO, Director- RAW, Director- NCB and Chairman- CBDT to take appropriate steps for a comprehensive investigation of criminals-politician nexus referred to in Vohra Committee Report

Direct the Chairperson- Lokpal to monitor the investigation involving the nexus referred to in the Vohra Committee Report and take steps to carry out the objectives described in the Dinesh Trivedi case

In the alternative, being the custodian of the Constitution and protector of fundamental rights; constitute a Judicial Commission to monitor the investigation by NIA, CBI, ED, IB, SFIO, RAW, NCB and CBDT

Direct the Home Secretary to withdraw the Padma awards, given to politicians-public servants, referred to in the Vohra Committee report

Read: Any Creditor Of Firm In Liquidation Can Seek Transfer Of Winding Up Plea From HC To NCLT: SC

Read: Disturbed With Manner In Which HC “casually Released” Man On Bail, Says SC