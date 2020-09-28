Wanted Gangster Enters UP Police Station With ‘Please Don’t Shoot Me’ Sign To Surrender

A wanted criminal carrying a reward of Rs 15,000 on his arrest surrendered to the Uttar Pradesh police on Sunday with a confession placard hanging around his neck. The criminal, identified as Naeem, arrived at the Nakhasa police station carrying a ‘please don’t shoot me’ sign.

“I am afraid of Sambhal Police. I accept my mistakes. I am surrendering. Please do not shoot me,” the placard read.

Station House Officer (SHO) Dharmpal Singh said Naeem has also been booked under the Gangsters Act. The Sambhal Police also took to Twitter and shared about the gangster's surrender. "Wanted criminal under Gangster Act, with ₹15,000 prize money surrendered on September 27 at Nakhasa police station, by putting a plank of confession around his neck," the tweet read.

Gangsters' property seized

In another incident, a two-storey house worth over Rs 1 crore of gangster Khan Mubarak was razed on Sunday in Ambedkar Nagar district, a government spokesperson said. On September 22, the Ambedkar Nagar district administration had demolished 20 shops worth around Rs 1.40 crore belonging to the gangster.

As many as 35 cases are registered against Mubarak in various districts of the state. The action was also initiated under the Gangsters Act on a complex in Hansvar market, according to the official.

Meanwhile, in Baghpat, illegal properties worth Rs 1.20 crore of criminal Sunil Rathi who allegedly killed dreaded criminal Munna Bajrangi inside Baghpat jail in July 2018 were attached on Sunday, police said.

Superintendent of Police Abhishek Singh said three houses and a luxury car belonging to Rathi were attached under the Gangster Act.

