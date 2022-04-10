West Bengal: Bomb Blast On Rail Track Near Jagatdal Train Station; No Casualties Reported

A bomb blast took place on a rail track near Jagatdal railway station in the North 24 Parganas of West Bengal on Saturday. Officials from the Government Railway Police Force (GRPF) and the Railway Police Force (RPF) reported a bomb blast on a rail track near the Jagatdal railway station on Saturday.

According to the security officials on the spot, a hidden bomb was blasted on a rail track near Jagatdal rail station but no casualties were reported. The bomb blast took place along the railway lines between railgate number 28 and 29, between Kankinara and Jagatdal stations.

It was informed that the railway workers were working between the 27th and 29th gates of Kankinara station this morning. They saw a lady's bag lying on the railway line. The explosion occurred when the railway workers went to remove the bag but no one was injured. Panic spread in Kankinara, North 24 Parganas, security officials said.

Bomb blast in West Bengal

The white and pink coloured bag was lying on the side of the railway line. While working on the railway line, the railway workers saw a lady's bag lying on the side of the railway line. As soon as it was removed, the bomb exploded. The whole area was covered with black smoke. The locals came out of the house in a panic. Upon receiving the news, the police reached the spot where the bomb exploded.

The whole incident has created terror in the area. The locals are worried about what would have happened had the train exploded. Just as regular local trains run through the area, so do several express trains. How the bag got there is being investigated. The police officials said that the investigation is being carried out and soon, the developments will be updated.

West Bengal violence

Meanwhile, the law and order situation in other parts of North 24 Parganas, such as Kankinara, Jagatdal, and Bhatpara, has resurfaced as a result of Saturday's incident.

In January this year, a youth was killed in a bomb attack in Bhatpara. A Trinamool Congress (TMC) councillor was shot and killed in Panihati a few weeks ago. Furthermore, bombs have lately been discovered in various districts of West Bengal. Twenty country-made bombs were found in the Nanoor area in the Birbhum district. The bombs were found stored inside a bucket.

Earlier, in yet another incident in the Birbhum district, the police recovered crude bombs from a football ground kept in a plastic bag in Sikandarpur village. The Crime Investigation Department's (CID) bomb squad later rushed to the spot to deactivate the bombs, the police said.

The first such incident of crude bomb recovery in recent times took place on March 26, when 40 crude bombs were found in Margram, Rampurhat in Birbhum district. They were wrapped in a bucket near an under-construction house. Later on April 1, many bombs were found in a pit in the Behrampore area of the Murshidabad district, which put the police on high alert as these came after the Birbhum massacre.

