West Bengal Post-poll Violence: Calcutta HC Names Ex-CJ Manjula Chellur To Head SIT Probe

The Calcutta High Court on Friday appointed former Chief Justice of this court Justice Manjula Chellur, to head the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the HC to probe the post-poll violence cases reported during the assembly polls in the state. The development comes a day after the West Bengal government appointed 10 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers (zone-wise) to assist the SIT. On August 19, the Calcutta High Court ordered a court-monitored Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the incidents of post-poll violence.

The High Court has also ordered to set up SIT to investigate relatively less serious crimes and senior officers from West Bengal cadre as part of the team. The Special Investigation Team includes Suman Bala Sahoo, Soumen Mitra and Ranveer Kumar, all IPS officers of the West Bengal cadre. The bench had directed that the SIT would be entitled to take the assistance of any other police officer or any institution or agency for carrying out a fair investigation into the cases.

CBI reports on West Bengal Post-poll violence

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested a person in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district in connection with its probe into a case of post-poll violence in the state, an agency source said on Friday. The source said that Ratan Halder, an accused in the murder of a BJP worker's mother following the declaration of assembly election results on May 2, was apprehended from the Jagaddal area. With this, the Central Agency has arrested three persons in total with the August 28 arrest of two other persons -Bijoy Ghosh and Asima Ghosh - in Nadia district for allegedly being involved in the murder of a saffron party worker after the announcement of the poll results.

