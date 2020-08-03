Youth From Jammu And Kashmir Demand Restoration Of 4G Services

Almost a year after the high-speed mobile internet services were snapped in Jammu and Kashmir, there has been a growing demand from the youth for the restoration of the services.

The Jammu and Kashmir government continues to maintain that the restoration of the high-speed mobile internet service would be detrimental for the security situation in the Kashmir valley and that terrorists might misuse the service to carry out infiltration and attack in the newly carved Union territory.

“There are inputs and apprehensions that anti-national elements and terrorists sitting in Pakistan and Jammu and Kashmir might misuse the high-speed intent services to carry out an attack in Jammu and Kashmir, hence restrictions are necessary” a recent order of the Jammu and Kashmir government read.

However, the youth across the Union Territory especially the Jammu region say that for the past one-year Jammu has been suffering for the sins of anti-national elements of Kashmir and the government considers that Jammu has always been peaceful, so high-speed internet services should be restored in Jammu.

“Jammu does not deserve to suffer for the sins of the anti-national people of Kashmir, the government must immediately restore the high-speed internet services in Jammu as Jammu has always been peaceful and the people here are hardcore nationalists”, Jasbeer Singh a local resident said.

The youth in Jammu say that they have been missing lot of opportunities and are unable to compete with the youth of other states owing to the unavailability of the high-speed internet services.

“While the world is discussing 5G we are still stuck with 2G, the people living in other parts of the countries do understand that high-speed internet has been a necessity and is no longer a luxury” Singh said.

The students are the worst sufferers as they say that during the times of COVID-19 when their educational institutions have shifted to online classes, they are unable to follow the classes as not every student has a wire-based internet facility.

“The reach of wire-based internet services is limited in the Jammu region and not every student has access to it, it becomes impossible to attend a lecture on 2G mobile speed. We urge the government to restore the high-speed mobile internet services in the Jammu region at an earliest”, Anuj Kumar Mangotra a student said.

Image credit - PTI