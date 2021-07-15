Last Updated:

Manipur Lottery Results Today 15.7.2021: Singam URSINIA Evening Lottery Results Live

Manipur lottery results for 15.7.2021 are out now. Get Manipur Singam Kalmia Evening lottery results and winning numbers for July 15 here.

Only 13 states in India are allowed to conduct legal lotteries. Kerala, Goa, Sikkim, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, and Mizoram are the 13 states where lotteries are legal. Manipur Singam Plumeia Evening lottery is a popular weekly lottery. The ticket face value is ₹ 6. The first prize is ₹ 27 lakh, and the second prize is ₹ 5,000. The third prize is ₹ 1000, the 4th prize is ₹ 700, the 5th prize of ₹ 500, and a consolation prize of ₹ 10,000 is also given to lottery ticket holders with matching serial numbers.

Manipur Singam Kalmia Evening Lottery Results out Today – July 15

Manipur Singam Kalmia Evening lottery timings and updates

The Singam Kalmia Evening lottery result is announced at 7:00 pm and can be checked on the official website. Manipur also conducts a morning and day lottery at 11:00 am and 03:00 pm respectively. The 03:00 pm day lottery is commonly known as Manipur Singham Vinca Day lottery whereas the 11:00 am lottery is known as the Singam Tagetes Morning lottery. All the three lotteries in the morning, day, and evening bear the first prize at ₹ 2,70,000. The winners need to produce valid authentication at the Director of Manipur Lottery office in Imphal to receive the winning amount.

Manipur Singam Kalmia Evening Lottery results out today

The lottery is conducted by the Director of Manipur Lottery, Sajenthong, Imphal. Players can buy tickets from an authorized lottery retailer. To claim the lottery prize, winners have to download a claim form or fill up the claim form offline before submitting it to the Director of Manipur Lottery. According to the official website, the winner should submit the winning ticket along with the photocopy duly attested by a Gazette Officer/Notary Public along with three passport-size photographs and an affidavit of ownership of the prize-winning tickets from any 1st Class Magistrate/Notary Public. The prize money is paid in the form of cheque/DD or direct transfer to the claimant's account after deducting the necessary changes. The results of the Singam Kalmia Evening lottery can be checked on the official website i.e, http://www.manipurlotteries.com/.

