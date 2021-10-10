50 Rajya Sabha Members Moved To New Panels Amid Reconstitution Of DRSCs

As a part of a recent shuffling of Rajya Sabha members into department-related standing committees (DRSCs), several new nominations, as well as replacements, were seen in the Upper House. As per the recent updates on the shuffling, out of the total 237 Rajya Sabha members nominated by Chairman Venkaiah Naidu to the 24 DRSCs reconstituted for 2021-22, 50 members have been replaced to new committees. The reason behind these changes was stated as poor attendance and punctuality.

According to news agency ANI, sources from the Rajya Sabha secretariat stated that a total of 50 members have undergone the recent changes which include 28 such members who have poor attendance in the meetings of committees followed by 12 members out of these who had zero attendance.

Speaking on this, Chairman Naidu also suggested that attendance should be considered during the recommendation of members to the 24 DRSCs of the Parliament.

Meanwhile, it further reported that the number of changes in nominations based attendance would have been more but considering the COVID-19 situation and state elections, the numbers are now limited to only 50 changes. Also, a delay in the reconstitution of the committee has been witnessed due to the time taken for sending reminders to parties.

Shuffling of Rajya Sabha members in DRSCs committees

According to the recent changes and nominations, Rajya Sabha member Sushil Kumar Modi has been moved from committees on Science and Technology and Urban Development to Personnel, Public Grievances and Law and Justice (PPG) followed by Bhupender Yadav becoming the Minister.

Similarly, Chaya Verma from Agriculture to Social Justice and Empowerment, Professor Manoj Kr Jha from Railways to Labour, Shaktisinh Gohel from IT to Transport, Sasmit Patra from Education to PPG, Abhishek Manusinghvi from Defence to Home, Derek O'Brien from Transport to Home, Indu Bala Goswami from Health to Science and Technology, Mausam Noor from Commerce to Water Resources, and finally MC Mary Kom from Food Department to Urban Development.

Thereafter, the members who have been changed represent different parties which include 9 members from BJP, 6 members of Trinamool Congress, 4 from Congress, 3 each by SSC, CPM, RJD, YSRCP, 2 each from DMK, BJD, and TRS, and 1 each among other parties.

According to the bulletins issued by both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha secretariats, the reconstituted committees for the year 2021-22 shall be with effect from September 13.

(With ANI inputs, Image: PTI)