8 Independent MLAs & LoP Fadnavis Approach Governor For Floor Test Against Uddhav Govt

As the numbers of the Maha Vikas Aghadi dwindle in the Maharashtra Assembly, Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis reached the Raj Bhawan on Tuesday. Accompanied by party leader Pravin Darkar, Fadnavis met the Governor of the state, Bhagat Singh Koshyari. Republic TV learnt that the the former Chief Minister of the state has backed the demand of 8 MLAs, for a floor test.

Confirming the same, the Bharatiya Janata Party leader said in a media briefing, "We have submitted a letter to the Governor- via email as well as physically. In the letter we have mentioned that 39 MLAs are not in the state. They do not want to be part of the government. We have submitted that the Maha Vikas Aghadi seems in lack of confidence, and hence, called for a floor test. Now, it is up to the Governor."

Republic TV has learnt that a special session of the Legislative Assembly wil be convened on June 30, at 11 am for the floor test.

#UddhavFloorTest | 8 Independent MLAs have written to Governor. 39 Shiv Sena MLAs are not with govt. Along with the letter, we've also referenced SC's verdict. Governor will take decision and we hope he will ask CM to prove majority: Devendra Fadnavis https://t.co/3Irm2vNDpe pic.twitter.com/d9pT6wLvEa — Republic (@republic) June 28, 2022

The BJP leader had earlier in the day held a 90-minute meeting with the saffron party's top leadership. With lawyer Mahesh Jethmalani, he had presented a road map ahead of lending support to Eknath Shinde & company who have been camping in Radisson Blu, in Assam's Guwahati for past five days, sources had told the channel.

Uddhav makes emotional appeal, Shinde camp says 'don't trick'

However, in a media briefing from outside the five-star, Shinde, assured that his camp would make their way back to the bay 'soon'. The leader of the rebel camp of Shiv Sena had also challenged Uddhav camp's numbers and said that he 'had the support of at least 50 MLAs'.

After Shinde's statement, Uddhav had made an emotional appeal to the MLAs to come back and talk. "You are stuck in Guwahati for the past few days. Every day new information is coming out about you, and many of you are also in touch. You are still in Shiv Sena at heart. The family members of some of you MLAs have also contacted me and conveyed their sentiments to me. As the head of the Shiv Sena family, I respect your sentiments. Get rid of the confusion. there will be a sure way to it. We will sit together and find a way out of it," Thackeray had said.

"Don't trick Maharashtra", Shinde had said thereafter. Taking to the microblogging site, Twitter, Shinde had highlighted how on one side Uddhav was appealing to the rebels to return to the talking table, and on the other hand, his son Aaditya Thackeray, spokesperson Sanjay Raut were going on abusing the Shiv Sainiks of Balasaheb Thackeray, calling them names like 'dirty pigs' and 'dogs' among others. "What conclusion should we draw from all this?" he had asked.