AAP Mocks Congress For Using CM Mann's Picture In Bharat Jodo Poster; 'Even They Know...'

After Congress shared pictures on Twitter from Telangana, where the Bharat Jodo Yatra completed its fifth day on Sunday, October 30, the Aam Aadmi Party spotted a billboard in the background. On the billboard, AAP claimed that there was a picture of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann among others with Rahul Gandhi.

AAP vs Congress

"Even Congress knows Only AAP can bring ‘BADLAV’. Bhagwant Mann Zindabad," AAP wrote on the microblogging site, sharing the zoom shot picture of the billboard, along with the link of the tweet of Congress, which is now deleted.

Even Congress knows

Only AAP can bring ‘BADLAV’ 🤩@BhagwantMann Zindabad



(Reference: Zoom shot of the 4th picture 😁) https://t.co/wSS4HGRV3R pic.twitter.com/DIdhv19CAe — AAP Punjab (@AAPPunjab) October 30, 2022

Pertinently, this is not the first time - on August 23, the first poster of the pan-India padayatra showed a group of people protesting. Sharing the poster, AAP claimed that it was from a protest by AAP volunteers. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party had also mocked the Congress for pretending to be BJP's opposition by using AAP's posters. Actually, thanks for accepting that we are the REAL opposition," it had said.

Hello @INCIndia

This picture is from a protest by AAP volunteers.



Why pretend to be BJP's opposition by using our pictures?



Actually, thanks for accepting that we are the REAL opposition. https://t.co/NcM6zRilAH pic.twitter.com/or9dqCo3Z4 — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) August 23, 2022

'AAP supporters in Congress'

With two goof-ups in the last two months, AAP came to the conclusion that the admin of the Twitter page of Congress and the graphic designer of the party were its 'supporters'. "You can Join AAP by emailing at socialmedia@aamaadmiparty.org," the party wrote in the tweet.

Dear Admin and Congress Graphic Designer



Looks like you're an AAP supporter



You can Join AAP by emailing at socialmedia@aamaadmiparty.org https://t.co/xWuWe0p65m pic.twitter.com/S71h993xVC — Join AAP (@JoinAAP) October 30, 2022

Image: Twitter