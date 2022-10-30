Last Updated:

AAP Mocks Congress For Using CM Mann's Picture In Bharat Jodo Poster; 'Even They Know...'

"Even Congress knows only AAP can bring ‘BADLAV’. Bhagwant Mann Zindabad," AAP wrote on Twitter, sharing a zoom shot picture of the billboard.

Sudeshna Singh
Congress

Image: Twitter/ @JoinAAP


After Congress shared pictures on Twitter from Telangana, where the Bharat Jodo Yatra completed its fifth day on Sunday, October 30, the Aam Aadmi Party spotted a billboard in the background. On the billboard, AAP claimed that there was a picture of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann among others with Rahul Gandhi.

AAP vs Congress

"Even Congress knows Only AAP can bring ‘BADLAV’. Bhagwant Mann Zindabad," AAP wrote on the microblogging site, sharing the zoom shot picture of the billboard, along with the link of the tweet of Congress, which is now deleted. 

Pertinently, this is not the first time - on August 23, the first poster of the pan-India padayatra showed a group of people protesting. Sharing the poster, AAP claimed that it was from a protest by AAP volunteers. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party had also mocked the Congress for pretending to be BJP's opposition by using AAP's posters. Actually, thanks for accepting that we are the REAL opposition," it had said. 

'AAP supporters in Congress' 

With two goof-ups in the last two months, AAP came to the conclusion that the admin of the Twitter page of Congress and the graphic designer of the party were its 'supporters'. "You can Join AAP by emailing at socialmedia@aamaadmiparty.org," the party wrote in the tweet.

Image: Twitter

