AAP Asserts 'no Political Vendetta' Behind Punjab Cong MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira's Arrest

In a press conference following the arrest of Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira in connection with a 2015 drugs-related case, AAP spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang, on September 28, asserted that the arrest was not politically motivated but based on concrete evidence and a thorough investigation.

Mehtab Singh Khaira, son of Cong leader, told PTI that the arrest was a result of’ political vendetta’. He stated, "As far as we know, this is the same FIR no. 35 filed in 2015, which they used 8 years later to arrest him. This is political vendetta. Sukhpal Singh Khaira had exposed Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and fought for the rights of the people. Today, he received a 'medal' for this."

Kang stated, "Had it been a political vendetta, we would have done this 1.5 years ago." According to the AAP spokesperson, a comprehensive investigation was conducted by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which uncovered Khaira's alleged involvement in drug smuggling. Kang further asserted that the Mann government will spare "no one, regardless of stature", underscoring the commitment to eradicating the drug menace from the region. Also, during his address, he sought support for the AAP government’s action, cautioning, "No one should oppose this; those who oppose him (Bhagwant Mann) will show that they stand with him (Khaira)."

Additionally, Kang revealed that the FIR against Khaira included charges of money laundering. The arrest of Sukhpal Singh Khaira, according to Kang, reflects a ‘resolute’ stance against drug-related offences, without regard for political affiliations or influence in Punjab.

Khaira's arrest, executed under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act of 1985, followed raids at his residence in Chandigarh. During the raids, Khaira went live on Facebook, where he was seen arguing with the police and demanding to see an arrest warrant. He claimed that the Supreme Court had quashed the case and alleged a conspiracy by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's AAP government.

The case dates back to March 2015 when the Jalalabad police registered an FIR under the NDPS Act and Arms Act against an international drug cartel operating primarily in the United Kingdom. In 2017, nine individuals were convicted after the police recovered significant contraband. Khaira's name emerged as an additional accused during the probe. Khaira, a known critic of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and AAP, had previously faced charges of money laundering linked to the same FIR in 2021. He was granted bail in 2022, and reports suggest that the Supreme Court had quashed the summon order against him in February 2023.

In the political arena, Khaira's arrest has sparked a contentious debate. Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring denounced it as a "political vendetta," while AAP MP Sushil Gupta insisted that Khaira's involvement in the drug trade was well-known. Gupta stated, "The law will take its own course. It is well-known that Sukhpal Khaira ji indulged in the drug business. He kept getting protection from earlier governments. Now, a proper investigation will be conducted."

Hours before his arrest, Khaira had targeted AAP leader Raghav Chadha over his wedding, questioning the source of funds for a diamond ring. Khaira stated on X (formerly Twitter), "will Raghav Chadha have the decency to clarify how he managed to gift a 4 Carat very expensive diamond ring to his newly wedded wife Parineeti Chopra (more than 10 times his declared income) while his income according to 2020-21 ITR is merely 2.44 Lacs? While she, being a celebrity, gifted him with a ring of lesser value? What is the truth? Punjab’ BADLAV’ wants to know?"

After the arrest, Mehtab came to the defence of his father, asserting that Sukhpal Singh Khaira was being targeted for exposing what he called the 'double standard' of the Bhagwant Mann government. He stated to the Republic, 'My father has exposed the Bhagwant Mann government. His name was not mentioned in the FIR in the 2015 case. My father is being targeted for exposing the double standard of the Bhagwant Mann government.'"

Khaira's arrest has intensified the political tussle between AAP and Congress, key allies in the newly formed opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A, ahead of the 2024 general elections. The incident raises questions about the stability and cohesion of the opposition front as they aim to challenge the BJP's dominance.