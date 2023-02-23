AAP Govt Doing Its Branding, 'nothing Wrong' In It: Punjab Health Minister On AB-HWC Row

Days after the Centre accused the Punjab government of converting Ayushman Bharat-Health and Wellness Centres (AB-HWCs) into mohalla clinics, state Health Minister Balbir Singh denied the allegation and said the AAP government is doing its branding and there is "nothing wrong" in it.

Singh also said the state government is providing “best” health services to the people and also dared Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya to get the health services of Punjab compared with the BJP-ruled states like Uttar Pradesh.

His remarks came after the Union Health Ministry accused the Punjab government of converting AB-HWCs into mohalla clinics, a pet project of the Aam Aadmi Party government, and also warned of stopping the funds for the scheme.

The AB-HWC is formulated with the 60:40 contribution ratio by the Centre and state.

In a letter to the Punjab government on February 6, the Union ministry had said that the state has vitiated the spirit of the scheme and "defaulted" on its commitment by branding AB-HWCs as Aam Aadmi Clinics and "not adhering" to the provisions of the memorandum on the implementation of the scheme.

Addressing the media here, Punjab Health Minister Singh said under national health mission, out of Rs 1,114 crore, the Centre was to disburse to Punjab in 60:40 ratio.

Against Rs 668 crore, the Centre disbursed just Rs 438 crore, said Singh, adding the state government, which was to spend Rs 445 crore, had spent Rs 618 crore.

He alleged that when the Centre could not find anything with the 'aam aadmi clinics', it started questioning its branding.

Singh said during the previous Amarinder Singh-led government, the branding of 'Ayush Bima Yojana' as 'Sarbat Sehat Bima Yojana' was done by putting the chief minister's name and his picture.

"Why did not the Centre object at that time? At that time, the primary health care centres were also in a dilapidated condition, so why was there no talk of stopping the fund," he asked.

“What we are saying is that health is a state subject, the government of the day will do its branding. Earlier, the governments were doing branding. If we are doing it, what is wrong in it,” Singh asked.

“You speak on facts, not on colour. We are providing the best healthcare services to people,” he claimed.

While rejecting the allegations of the violation of the MoU with the Centre, Singh said the funds were used for upgrading the healthcare services.

We have followed the MoU in letter and spirit, he claimed. He challenged the Union health minister to send central teams to both Punjab and BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh to get the health facilities examined.

After the formation of the AAP government in Punjab, there have been revolutionary changes in the health system, he said.

During the previous governments, there were no doctors and medicines at health centres, he alleged.

Over 15 lakh patients availed health services and more than 1.50 lakh medical tests were conducted at mohalla clinics, he said.

More than one thousand house surgeons and specialist doctors will be appointed at health centres, Singh said, adding these doctors will provide 24-hour emergency facilities to people.