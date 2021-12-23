AAP Mocks Congress' Infighting As Harish Rawat Hints At Rebellion: 'Fight Only For Power'

Mocking Congress for its continued infighting, AAP's 'Uttarakhand CM face' Col. Ajay Kothiyal on Wednesday, commented on ex-CM Harish Rawat's cryptic tweet on feeling 'suppressed'. Lashing out at Congress' priorities, Kothiyal stated that 'Uttarakhandiyat' was not on the mind of Congress leaders. Taking a jibe at Rawat, he added, "Why will Uttarakhand believe one whom his party cannot trust?". Uttarakhand along with Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur and Punjab go to polls in February 2022.

AAP mocks Congress for Infighting

हरीश रावत जी का ट्वीट पढ़ा, काँग्रेस में अंतरकलह का बहुत बुरा दौर चल रहा है।



साफ है, काँग्रेस की लड़ाई उत्तराखंडियत की लड़ाई नहीं सत्ता सुख की लड़ाई है। काँग्रेस में हर कोई अपना चेहरा चमकाना चाहता है।



जिनपर उनकी पार्टी विश्वास नहीं कर सकती उनपर उत्तराखंड क्या विश्वास करेगा। pic.twitter.com/TKdIuZuaQn — Col Ajay Kothiyal, KC, SC, VSM (R.) (@ColAjayKothiyal) December 22, 2021

Harish Rawat laments 'suppression' in Congress

Hinting at a rebellion, Harish Rawat on Wednesday expressed his dissatisfaction with the party's functioning months ahead of the Uttarakhand Assembly polls due early next year. Taking to Twitter, the former Uttarakhand CM claimed that he is not getting the support of the party organization at the grassroots level without which it will be difficult to fight the elections. Without taking anyone's name, he accused the Congress leadership's representatives in the state of suppressing him.

He tweeted, "Isn't it strange that the organizational structure in most places is turning its back and playing a negative role instead of extending cooperation when we have to swim in the sea of elections? The power has left many crocodiles in the sea which we have to swim. The representatives of the people on whose instructions I have to swim have tied my hands and feet." However, he added that he will face the challenges head-on instead of running away.

In response, Congress state president told Republic TV, "You can see how we are strengthening the Congress party through rallies and functions. There is no comment on Harish Rawat's remark. I will meet him and discuss the matter. When I will meet him, we will talk about the leadership face. Everything is all right with Congress. Harish Rawat is a respected leader and we will decode his tweet." Sources have reported that Rawat, who recently mediated the Punjab Congress infighting, wanted to be the 'CM face' in the upcoming Uttarakhand and may launch his own party in early 2022.

Uttarakhand polls & AAP

Eyeing to make inroads in the hilly state, AAP has promised to develop Uttarakhand as the spiritual capital of the world, fielding Col. Kothiyal as its CM face. Imbibing the Delhi model, Kejriwal has offered to deliver 300 units free electricity, waiving off old electricity bills, free electricity for farmers and 24x7 electricity. Kejriwal has also sought a Bharat Ratna for Chipko Movement leader Sunderlal Bahuguna, a resident of Dehradun. He has also promised to start a Tirth Yatra Yojana - offering free trips to Ayodhya’s Ram Temple, Ajmer Sharif and Kartarpur Sahib. AAP faces the ruling BJP which has changed 2 CMs in 6 months and a resurging Congress.