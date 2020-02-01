'Too Late': AAP, NCP Move To Reject Centre's Olive Branch To Shaheen Bagh Protesters

After Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday announced that the government was ready to initiate a structured dialogue with the Shaheen Bagh protesters. However, the Central government's offer was criticised by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and National Congress Party (NCP) who said that it came 'too late'.

Speaking to ANI, AAP Rajya Sabha lawmaker Sanjay Singh said, "I believe this should have been done long ago and we have been saying it repeatedly that government should talk. Why does the government wake up so late? This shows that the government is in deep slumber and is not worried. Now they are saying they are ready to talk, it is their government and they have law and order, they should talk. It is a welcome move that Ravi Shankar Prasad has proposed it and I hope it has a positive outcome."

NCP leader and MP Majeed Memon took a jibe on the move while slamming the government over its late decision. Speaking to the media, Memon said, "The law minister has woken up a little too late. Why he did not do it before? The government of India has now realised that no words were enough for persuading Shaheen Bagh to get up. I am afraid of whether it's a genuine offer. It's not just the Shaheen Bagh, the whole country is protesting against this unconstitutional act."

Call for dialogue

On Saturday, Union Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad stated that the government was ready to initiate a structured dialogue with the protesters. He noted that this could pave way for the people to clear their misgivings about the CAA.

About CAA and the protests

The CAA grants citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Parsi, Buddhist, and Christian refugees who have been religious minorities facing persecution in Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, and came to India on or before December 31, 2014. But after its passage, the nation witnessed a series of protests against the act including the ongoing Shaheen Bagh protest blocking a crucial road connecting Delhi to Noida which has caused inconvenience to Delhi civilians during transit as well as to emergency services such as Ambulance and fire brigade services. The protestors fear the CAA might lead to detaining the Muslims despite the government's repeated assurances that none of the Indian citizens shall be ousted due to the Act as it is about giving citizenship to refugees from neighboring countries and not about snatching it away from Indian citizens.