AAP Rejects Projection Of Party's Loss In Exit Poll; Says 'Exact Result Will Be Opposite'

Even as Republic Media Network's poll of polls predict a big win for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Gujarat and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) wins no seats, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party has refused to accept the exit polls prediction, stating that the actual results are going to be just the opposite in Gujarat, adding that in Delhi's MCD polls, exit polls are in favour of AAP.

Speaking to the press, AAP's Sanjay Singh said, "The actual results of the Gujarat elections will be different. Whereas in Delhi, exit polls are in favour of us. In Gujarat, people are against BJP."

On the other hand, AAP Gujarat CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi gave a similar reaction and said, "It's difficult to predict results through exit polls. BJP won't form govt, we'll win over 51 seats in phase 1 while over 52 seats in phase 2. Exit polls will be proved wrong. BJP is declining in the state."

As per the exit polls, the Aam Aadmi Party will fail to win a single seat despite going all out with campaigns, and in fact, will fall short against Congress. There are 182 seats in Gujarat out of which 13 constituencies are reserved for Scheduled Castes and 27 for the Scheduled Tribes. The first phase of Gujarat Assembly polls was held on December 1 on 89 seats spread across 19 districts in Saurashtra-Kutch and southern parts of the state.

The second phase was held on December 5 on the remaining 93 Assembly seats across Ahmedabad, Vadodara, and other central and northern Gujarat regions. In the first phase, the voter turnout was 63.3%, while in the second phase it was 65% (till 5 pm).

Republic Poll of Polls for Gujarat Elections

The P-MARQ Exit Poll has predicted that Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel-led BJP is likely to cross the majority mark and is projected to win 128-148 in the 182-member Assembly. On the other hand, Congress is predicted to bag 30-42 seats and AAP, 2-10 seats. Others which might include Independents or candidates of smaller parties like AIMIM are predicted to get 0-3 seats.

The Matrize Exit Poll has predicted that the BJP will win 128 seats while the Congress will win 46 seats. AAP is predicted to bag five seats, and three seats are predicted for the Others in the Assembly Elections of Gujarat.

Axis My India Exit Poll has predicted that BJP will win 129-151 seats. For Congress and AAP, the Exit Poll has predicted 16-30 seats, and 9-21 seats, respectively.

