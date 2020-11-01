AAP Rejects Punjab CM’s Appeal To Join In Meeting President; Calls It 'political Drama'

On Saturday, the Aam Aadmi Party rejected Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s appeal to all parties’ MLAs to accompany him to meet President Ram Nath Kovind on November 4 to request him to give his assent to the state’s amended farm laws. Aam Aadmi Party senior leader Harpal Singh Cheema termed CM's move as a “mere political drama” and stated that AAP will not be a part of the delegation headed by the CM.

Cheema stated that bills passed in Punjab Assembly negate Central laws, asserting that it would not help protect the farmers’ interests. He added that there was no point in meeting the President as the Punjab Governor has not yet signed the Bills. He further suggested that instead of meeting the President, if the CM leads a delegation of all parties to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the AAP would have gladly accepted the offer.

“Had Captain Amarinder decided to stage a ‘dharna’ outside the Prime Minister’s residence to repeal the black laws, including the Air Pollution Ordinance, the AAP would have extended its full support to him,” he said in a statement here.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday had appealed to MLAs of all political parties to accompany him for a meeting with the President on November 4.

A spokesperson of the Chief Minister's Office said Amarinder Singh has appealed to all state MLAs to stand up and rise above party lines in safeguarding the state's interests, which are being “trampled upon” by the Union government.

War of words between Kejriwal and Captain Amarinder Singh

Last month, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh accused SAD and AAP of adopting brazen double standards over the bills passed by the state assembly to counter the Centre's farm laws. Taking to Twitter, the Punjab CM said the two opposition parties despite supporting the passage of the bill inside the assembly, denounced them publicly later outside.

Amazed at double standards of SAD & AAP, says @capt_amarinder Singh on their criticism of state’s bills after backing them in the House. CM asks @ArvindKejriwal to follow Punjab’s examples to bring out similar bills to save farmers — CMO Punjab (@CMOPb) October 21, 2020

Responding to Punjab CM's tweet, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took a jibe at the former for amending the Centre's law and further questioned that how will it benefit the farmers. Further terming the laws to be 'false and fake', Kejriwal accused Punjab CM of fooling the public.

राजा साहिब, आपने केंद्र के क़ानूनों को amend किया।क्या राज्य केंद्र के क़ानूनों को बदल सकता है? नहीं। आपने नाटक किया। जनता को बेवक़ूफ़ बनाया। आपने जो कल क़ानून पास किए, क्या उसके बाद पंजाब के किसानों को MSP मिलेगा? नहीं। किसानों को MSP चाहिए, आपके फ़र्ज़ी और झूठे क़ानून नहीं https://t.co/VlrWRCUFY1 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 21, 2020

