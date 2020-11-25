AAP To Contest All Seats In Uttar Pradesh panchayat Elections 2021, Says Sanjay Singh

Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party will contest all seats in the Uttar Pradesh panchayat elections that are due early next year, its party leader Sanjay Singh said on Tuesday.

At the end of a two-day state executive committee meeting, the AAP decided that forms will be issued for aspiring candidates in all districts of UP and the district committees will forward the completed forms to the state committee.

Sanjay Singh said that changes will be made in AAP's state and district committees to ensure representatives in every village across the state. The party has also demanded the direct election of Zilla panchayat adhyaksh. Presently, both adhyaksh and pramukh are selected by Zilla panchayat members and kshetra panchayat members.

The Rajya Sabha MP also attacked UP's BJP government over the law-and-order situation in the state. The women’s wing of AAP staged a protest at Parivartan Chowk in Lucknow and various other cities over growing crime against women.

AAP eyes taking on BJP in 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly polls

On Saturday, the AAP claimed that the 2022 Assembly polls in Uttarakhand will be a contest between itself and the BJP, as the Congress is 'fading fast' due to infighting among its leaders.

"While AAP has drawn up a plan to contest based on issues facing the state, Congress leaders in the state have no issue except fighting among themselves to establish their hold on the organization," AAP spokesperson Susheel Khatri told reporters.

Khatri said his party will contest all 70 seats in the state and will form the government. The Congress is not in a position to represent people in the 2022 elections, he added. "AAP is the only alternative before voters in the next elections due to a strong anti-incumbency in the state and a faction-ridden Congress. The people will vote for the best alternative in the state," he said.

