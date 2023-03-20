Last Updated:

AAP Unveils First List Of Candidates For 2023 Karnataka Assembly Elections | Read Here

As Karnataka gears up for the assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) released the first list of its candidates on Monday, March 20. 

As Karnataka gears up for the assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) released the first list of its candidates on Monday, March 20. As per the released list, former Congress leader and spokesperson Brijesh Kalappa will contest from the Chickpet constituency. Former bureaucrat K Mathai will contest from Shantinagar. Actor Tennis Krishna will fight from Turvekere seat.

It was speculated that the party will announce the names of 120 candidates in its first list but only 80 candidates' name has been confirmed. Recently, the Kejriwal-led regime witnessed a massive setback when the Former Commissioner of Bengaluru and AAP leader Bhaskar Rao joined BJP on March 1. Taking to Twitter AAP Bengaluru shared the list of candidates

Here's the list of AAP candidates

  1. Arjun Halagigoudar
  2. Shivrayappa Jogin
  3. Ramesh Badanur
  4. Sampath umar Shetti
  5. BM Chikkanagoudar
  6. Ramdurg Mallikjan Nadaf
  7. Basavaraj S Terdal
  8. Vikas Soppin
  9. Manjunath Jakkannavar
  10. Anekal Doddiah
  11. Byadgi MN NAIK
  12. Hanumanthappa Kabbar
  13. Basavakalyan Deepak Malagar
  14. Humnabad Bank Reddy
  15. South Nasimuddin Patel
  16. Tukaram Narayanrao Hajare
  17. Aurad Baburao Adke
  18. Dr. Raghavendra Chinchansur
  19. Siddharam Apparao Patil
  20. Syed Sajjad Ali
  21. Gopal R Patil
  22. Gangawati Sharanappa Sajjihola
  23. Dr. Subashchandra Sambaji
  24. Veeresh Kumar Yadav
  25. Raja Shamsundar Nayak
  26. Shivaputra Gandhal
  27. Sangram Narayan Killedh
  28. D Shankardasa
  29. Srinivas N 
  30. Nagaraja H
  31. Jagadish B E
  32. Govindraju
  33. Ganeshappa Durgad
  34. Sridhar Patil
  35. Tennis Krishna
  36. Jayaramaiah
  37. Prabhuswamy
  38. Sira Shashi Kumar
  39. Ramanjanappa N
  40. Rajan Gowda H S
  41. Agile Yogish
  42. Bhadravati Anand
  43. Nethtravathi T
  44. K Diwakar
  45. Vittal Shetty
  46. Santhosh Kamath
  47. Sumana
  48. Daniel
  49. Hitendra Naik
  50. BC Mahadevaswamy
  51. Bommaiah
  52. Rajashekar Doddanna
  53. Malavika Gubbivani
  54. Dharmashree
  55. Siddaraju
  56. Ravikiran MN
  57. Nanjappa Kalegowda
  58. Puttaraju Gowda
  59. Sharatchandra
  60. Shivappa B K
  61. Purushothama
  62. Gangabylappa B M
  63. Madhu Seethappa
  64. C Byreddy
  65. R Gagana Sukanya
  66. Ravishankar M
  67. Keerthan Kumar
  68. Shanthala Damle 
  69. Suman Prashanth
  70. Manjunath Naidu
  71. Suresh Rathod
  72. Mohan Dasari
  73. Prakash Nedungadi
  74. K Mathai 
  75. BT Naganna
  76. Dr Ramesh Bellamkonda
  77. Brijesh Kalappa
  78. Ajay Gowda
  79. Srinivas Reddy
  80. Sitaram Gundappa

Karnataka Elections 2023

Notably, Karnataka is scheduled to go to Assembly polls in 2023 which could take place in April or early May as the term of the 224-member legislative assembly ends on May 24. A hung assembly was witnessed in the 2018 Karnataka polls. BS Yediyurappa was sworn in as the Chief Minister but had to resign after not managing to clear the majority mark. Later, Congress and JDS formed a government. BS Yediyurappa was again sworn in as CM in 2019 but he was replaced by Basavaraj Bommai in 2021.

 

