AAP Unveils First List Of Candidates For 2023 Karnataka Assembly Elections | Read Here

As Karnataka gears up for the assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) released the first list of its candidates on Monday, March 20. As per the released list, former Congress leader and spokesperson Brijesh Kalappa will contest from the Chickpet constituency. Former bureaucrat K Mathai will contest from Shantinagar. Actor Tennis Krishna will fight from Turvekere seat.

It was speculated that the party will announce the names of 120 candidates in its first list but only 80 candidates' name has been confirmed. Recently, the Kejriwal-led regime witnessed a massive setback when the Former Commissioner of Bengaluru and AAP leader Bhaskar Rao joined BJP on March 1. Taking to Twitter AAP Bengaluru shared the list of candidates

Here's the list of AAP candidates

Arjun Halagigoudar Shivrayappa Jogin Ramesh Badanur Sampath umar Shetti BM Chikkanagoudar Ramdurg Mallikjan Nadaf Basavaraj S Terdal Vikas Soppin Manjunath Jakkannavar Anekal Doddiah Byadgi MN NAIK Hanumanthappa Kabbar Basavakalyan Deepak Malagar Humnabad Bank Reddy South Nasimuddin Patel Tukaram Narayanrao Hajare Aurad Baburao Adke Dr. Raghavendra Chinchansur Siddharam Apparao Patil Syed Sajjad Ali Gopal R Patil Gangawati Sharanappa Sajjihola Dr. Subashchandra Sambaji Veeresh Kumar Yadav Raja Shamsundar Nayak Shivaputra Gandhal Sangram Narayan Killedh D Shankardasa Srinivas N Nagaraja H Jagadish B E Govindraju Ganeshappa Durgad Sridhar Patil Tennis Krishna Jayaramaiah Prabhuswamy Sira Shashi Kumar Ramanjanappa N Rajan Gowda H S Agile Yogish Bhadravati Anand Nethtravathi T K Diwakar Vittal Shetty Santhosh Kamath Sumana Daniel Hitendra Naik BC Mahadevaswamy Bommaiah Rajashekar Doddanna Malavika Gubbivani Dharmashree Siddaraju Ravikiran MN Nanjappa Kalegowda Puttaraju Gowda Sharatchandra Shivappa B K Purushothama Gangabylappa B M Madhu Seethappa C Byreddy R Gagana Sukanya Ravishankar M Keerthan Kumar Shanthala Damle Suman Prashanth Manjunath Naidu Suresh Rathod Mohan Dasari Prakash Nedungadi K Mathai BT Naganna Dr Ramesh Bellamkonda Brijesh Kalappa Ajay Gowda Srinivas Reddy Sitaram Gundappa

Karnataka Elections 2023

Notably, Karnataka is scheduled to go to Assembly polls in 2023 which could take place in April or early May as the term of the 224-member legislative assembly ends on May 24. A hung assembly was witnessed in the 2018 Karnataka polls. BS Yediyurappa was sworn in as the Chief Minister but had to resign after not managing to clear the majority mark. Later, Congress and JDS formed a government. BS Yediyurappa was again sworn in as CM in 2019 but he was replaced by Basavaraj Bommai in 2021.