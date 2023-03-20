AAP Unveils First List Of Candidates For 2023 Karnataka Assembly Elections | Read Here

Quick links:
Image: PTI
As Karnataka gears up for the assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) released the first list of its candidates on Monday, March 20. As per the released list, former Congress leader and spokesperson Brijesh Kalappa will contest from the Chickpet constituency. Former bureaucrat K Mathai will contest from Shantinagar. Actor Tennis Krishna will fight from Turvekere seat.
It was speculated that the party will announce the names of 120 candidates in its first list but only 80 candidates' name has been confirmed. Recently, the Kejriwal-led regime witnessed a massive setback when the Former Commissioner of Bengaluru and AAP leader Bhaskar Rao joined BJP on March 1. Taking to Twitter AAP Bengaluru shared the list of candidates
ಮುಂಬರುವ ವಿಧಾನಸಭೆ ಚುನಾವಣೆಗೆ ಎಎಪಿಯ ಅಭ್ಯರ್ಥಿಗಳ ಪಟ್ಟಿ.— AAP Bengaluru (@AAPBangalore) March 20, 2023
AAP's list of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections.@aapkaprithvi @brijeshkalappa @2006Usha pic.twitter.com/G5UxSbws3G
Notably, Karnataka is scheduled to go to Assembly polls in 2023 which could take place in April or early May as the term of the 224-member legislative assembly ends on May 24. A hung assembly was witnessed in the 2018 Karnataka polls. BS Yediyurappa was sworn in as the Chief Minister but had to resign after not managing to clear the majority mark. Later, Congress and JDS formed a government. BS Yediyurappa was again sworn in as CM in 2019 but he was replaced by Basavaraj Bommai in 2021.
