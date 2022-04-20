AAP's Gopal Rai Avers Kejriwal-led Part Will Form Government In Chhattisgarh In 2023

Addressing a press briefing, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai, on Wednesday, expressed confidence that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will form the government in Chhattisgarh after the 2023 Assembly elections. The Aam Aadmi Party minister also gave a new slogan - ‘we will change Chhattisgarh’ - in the meeting.

Further speaking on the preparation that the party will undertake for the 2023 election, Rai said that after its landslide victory in the recent polls forming the government in Delhi and Punjab, AAP is gearing up for the upcoming 2023 elections and preparations are on in full swing. He also informed that similar efforts will be made in Chhattisgarh.

“We also took out a victory rally in Raipur, Bilaspur with a resolve of ‘Badalbo Chhattisgarh' (we will change Chhattisgarh),” Gopal Rai was quoted by ANI as saying.

Talking about the blueprint that the party has decided to execute in the state of Chattisgarh, Rai mentioned that from May 25 to June 25, a public forum will be held in various villages and districts to explore local issues.

AAP leader blames Congress for failing promise made to tribals

The AAP minister highlighted the state of affairs in Chhattisgarh in the meeting, stating that there had been multiple examples of corruption in the transfer of staff to other postings. He accused the Congress government of taking bribes for transfer listings. The APP leader also said that the number of protests increased under the Congress government.

Talking about the condition of tribals in the state, Rai said that the Congress government has forgotten the promises it had made to the state's tribal population.

“The Congress was given two chances in Chhattisgarh, while the BJP was allowed three. Now the public will give AAP a chance," he said.

AAP to induct 'certain prominent people' ahead of Chhattisgarh polls

This statement comes as the AAP leader visits Chattisgarh for a four-day tour to assess the party's expansion strategy in the Congress-ruled state and induct "certain prominent people '' into the party. On April 18, the top AAP leader took part in a roadshow in Bilaspur, a commercial centre and business hub.

Sandeep Pathak, the AAP's poll strategist and a freshly elected Rajya Sabha member, as well as Sanjeev Jha, the party's Chhattisgarh in-charge and Burari MLA from Delhi, joined Rai for the roadshow. The minister even posted a video on Twitter of the enormous crowd that had gathered at the roadshow.

(With inputs from ANI)