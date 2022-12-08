Last Updated:

AAP's National Ambition: 'Congratulations' Banners & Posters Emerge At AAP’s Delhi HQ

AAP won seats in Goa, Punjab, and Delhi assembly elections and is just one state away from being recognised as a national party. 

Written By
Abhishek Raval
IMAGE: PTI


Posters are up at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) headquarters in Delhi saying that the party is all set to become a national party, ahead of the announcement of poll results in Gujarat and Haryana today December 8. In the form of advance preparations to celebrate the national party tag, banners and posters were seen at the party headquarter in Delhi. Notably, a political party, in order to be called a national political outfit needs to be recognised in four states and as a state party. Moreover, it needs to win at least 2 seats and get over 6 per cent vote share in the assembly election.   

‘Exit polls will be proved wrong’: AAP

AAP’s Gujarat unit chief spokesperson Yogesh Jadvani expressed confidence the party will make significant gains in the state and prove the exit poll wrong, “We are winning 6 seats in Surat and more than 30 seats in Saurashtra,” and added, “Poll results will prove all the exit polls wrong on December 8.”

The party rooted itself in the state after emerging victorious in 27 seats in the 2021 Surat Municipal Corporation elections, whereas Congress lost all 36 councillors in the Civic body election. 

Gujarat: AAP fielded candidates in all 182 assembly seats  

Targeting to challenge the BJP in its bastion Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Modi, AAP fielded candidates from all the 182 assembly constituencies in the state and carried out a rigorous campaign with Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia making multiple visits and roadshows in the state. 

The results of the Gujarat election will determine whether Kejriwal could successfully gain enough votes to pip Congress and become the second-largest party in the state and also the sole challenger to PM Modi.

IMAGE: PTI

First Published:
