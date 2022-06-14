AAP's Uttarakhand Chief Deepak Bali Resigns; Says 'uncomfortable With Party's Methodology'

In a key development, Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Uttarakhand president Deepak Bali on Monday resigned from his post and the membership of the party. Bali cited being uncomfortable with the party’s methodology as the reason behind his resignation.

Tendering his resignation, Bali on Monday wrote a letter to AAP's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal. In his letter, he mentioned that he won’t be able to carry on with the functioning of the party and therefore asked for acceptance of his resignation from the position of Uttarakhand state chairmanship. Meanwhile, Bali on Monday shared his resignation letter on his official Twitter account, announcing his decision to relinquish the posts provided to him.

It is pertinent to note that Deepak Bali’s resignation came two weeks after the AAP's chief ministerial candidate for the recently concluded assembly election in the state, Ajay Kothiyal on Tuesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami in Dehradun.

Ajay Kothiyal defects to BJP from AAP

Taking to his official social media account, Ajay Kothiyal shared his resignation letter addressed to party supremo Arvind Kejriwal. The letter, written in Hindi, roughly translated into, "I have been a member of the Aam Aadmi Party from April 19, 2021, to May 18, 2022. Keeping in mind the sentiments of ex-servicemen, ex-paramilitary, elderly, women, youth and intellectuals, I am today i.e., on May 18, 2021, sending my letter of resignation from the party membership."

The development comes days after reports claimed that Kothiyal was unhappy after being completely sidelined by the party in the rejigging of Uttarakhand post the party's poll debacle in the hilly state. He was even absent at the recent state event that took place in the national capital, in which Deepak Bali was chosen as AAP Uttarakhand's president.

Taking to Twitter, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa shared the tweet of Ajay Kothiyal featuring his resignation letter to slam AAP top brass over the exit of the party's chief ministerial candidate for Uttarakhand. "Arvind Kejriwal's dictatorship is such that there is no hearing of the chief ministerial candidate in the Aam Aadmi Party", Sirsa wrote in Hindi.

In March this year, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) returned to power in Uttarakhand as it bagged 47 seats, 11 more than the required majority in the 70-seat assembly. According to the Election Commission of India, Congress won 19 seats, while the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) registered victory in two constituencies.