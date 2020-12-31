Abhishek Banerjee's 'saree & Bangles' Misogyny Slammed, BJP Asks 'insult To Pishi Mamata?'

Slamming TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee for a misogynist speech, Bengal BJP has asked if he is insulting his aunt - Mamata Banerjee also. Sharing a clip of Abhishek's speech, BJP Bengal has asked if Trinamool Congress that is led by a woman considers women as "weak", stating that Abhishek has "crossed" all limits to insult a "Bhartiya Naari". In the clip, Abhishek Banerjee can be heard saying - "You need to be daring for being a Trinamool cadre. All the rest wear sarees and bangles and sits at home."

The BJP issued a press conference slamming Abhishek Banerjee and the TMC. BJP MP Locket Chatterjee asked - "What does Abhishek Banerjee think? He can insult women he thinks? Women who wear saree and bangles are not weak, he must know. I want to ask his Pishi, Mamata Banerjee who is Bengal CM is also a woman and wears saree, is he insulting her too? Or is it that only she is respectable women and all the other women in Bengal can be insulted? I want to tell you (Abhishek Banerjee) women are not weak and you should be ashamed of uttering such words."

Abhishek Banerjee’s remarks are outright misogynist! Indian women, wearing ‘saree’ & ‘churi’ are not weak, these women run the country!



You crossed the mark by insulting ‘Bharatiya Naari’ & the Indian culture!



P.S. FYI to run/join TMC one needs sheer knowledge of corruption! pic.twitter.com/Bd9waWEd3p — BJP Bengal (@BJP4Bengal) December 30, 2020

READ | CM Mamata Shares Stage With Baul Singer Basudeb After Amit Shah's Lunch At His Home; WATCH

TMC leaders miffed with Abhishek Banerjee

Leaders in TMC are miffed due to the growing clout of Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee. Reportedly, it was Abhishek on whose advice Mamata agreed to rope in Prashant Kishor for her re-election bid. Leaders like Mihir Goswami, Suvendu Adhikari, Silbhadra Dutta have already joined BJP and currently, forest minister Rajib Banerjee is in a fix and has openly called out the party for sidelining hardworking leaders. BJP's big pick was Adhikari, who has said that a "deep rot and malaise" has set in the party, and asserted that "individuals in charge of the party currently are treating it as their personal fiefdom." In an apparent dig at Prashant Kishor, who is the political strategist of TMC for 2021 polls, said that those who have no idea about the sacrifices of the party are being hired to assist the party.

Abhishek Banerjee, meanwhile, has been vocal and has slammed those who has quit the Trinamool. He has dared the BJP leaders to take his name and not attribute him as "Bhaipo" (Nephew). However, turning the attack around, BJP has claimed that Abhishek has done nothing for the people and his political presence is all because of Mamata Banerjee - who is his 'Pishi.'

READ | Left in lurch since 2008, Singur farmers fume over Mamata's apathy post her political rise

West Bengal assembly elections

West Bengal assembly with 294 seats will go to polls in April-May 2021, Trinamool holds 222 seats. BJP has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats and establishing itself as the major Opposition force in the state. Recently TMC trumped BJP in all 3 bypolls but the BJP is using its booth-level strategy, has placed its top leaders including Amit Shah and JP Nadda in the state for winning the upcoming elections.

READ | At Visva-Bharati, PM Modi Highlights 'One India' Significance Of Tagore's Gujarat Link

READ | PM Modi To Visit Poll-bound West Bengal On Netaji Bose's Birth Anniversary: Sources