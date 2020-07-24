ABVP Rubbishes Harassment Charges On Its President By NSUI

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) rubbished harassment allegations levelled against its President Dr Subbiah Shanmugam by NSUI. In a statement released by National General secretary Nidhi Tripathi, ABVP said that Congress affiliated students' body is running malicious and derogatory propaganda against its National President and demands investigation into the claims made by NSUI.

"NSUI is running a malicious, derogatory propaganda against Dr Subbiah Shanmugam with a tampered video purported as harassment. ABVP demands investigation to be done on the claims by NSUI which are libellous in nature and have invited legal action against the national office bearers of INC, IYC, and the NSUI," reads the statement released by ABVP.

The RSS-affiliated organisation further said that the video which is being shared by Congress affiliated body is tampered and being used with malafide intentions.

"The video shared by NSUI with an allegation of harassment is tampered with and is being used with malafide intentions. The two families have discussed this within their housing society and have already concluded that the harassment allegations were caused due to misunderstandings and are untrue"

Earlier today NSUI had tweeted a video claiming that a woman was harassed by ABVP National President and no actions have been taken yet against him.

"A lady gets harassed by ABVP's President @subbiah_doctor. Yet no action is taken against him. Why would action be taken against him? He is associated with RSS-BJP. The political influence of theirs is safeguarding such criminals as they have done for others. #ShameOnABVP" said NSUI in a Tweet.

Demands sacking of ABVP President

NSUI further demanded that ABcVP President should be sacked with immediate effect. After the statement released by ABVP rubbishing the claims of NSUI, Congress affiliated body has alleged that ABVP pressuring complainant

"We are happy to note that ABVP accepts that harassment charges were indeed made against their national president. As for the charges being caused due to "misunderstanding", it is evident that the ABVP and BJP are putting pressure on the complainant and media #ShameOnABVP" Tweeted by NSUI

