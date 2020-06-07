Sonu Sood Meets CM Uddhav Thackeray & Aaditya At Matoshree As Raut Taunts His 'acting'

Amid Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut's constant jibes against actor Sonu Sood, the actor held a 40-minute meeting with CM Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya, at the CM's house- Matoshree. Minutes before this, Raut had taken to twitter to taunt Sood by saying finally the actor got the address to CM's residence- Matoshree. The actor was accompanied by Congress MLA Aslam Shiekh to meet the Chief Minister.

Sood meets Thackerays

This evening @SonuSood met up with @CMOMaharashtra Uddhav Thackeray ji along with Minister @AslamShaikh_MLA ji and me. Better Together, Stronger Together to assist as many people through as many people. Good to have met a good soul to work for the people together. pic.twitter.com/NrSPJnoTQ6 — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) June 7, 2020

After the meeting on being asked about Sena being miffed with his work aiding migrnats, he said, " There were no misunderstanding. We all want to work together for it."

Sonu Sood: 'Will continue to help migrants

An hour ago, Sood finally broke his silence on the politics around his act to help thousands of stranded migrants across the nation to their homes. He said that his journey with the migrants was most special and he will continue his efforts to help them reunite with their families. He also thanked all state governments who have aided him in the process.

Saamna mocks Sood's efforts

Raut in his 'Saamna' editorial hit out at Sood over his helping the migrant workers. Targeting the praise that the actor has been receiving for his act, Raut wrote that during the lockdown period, a new "Mahatma" named Sonu Sood has come all of a sudden. He also alleged some political director may be behind him in this task and accused him of trying to show Maharashtra govt is not doing anything.

Congress, MNS, NCP slam Sena

Slamming Shiv Sena leader Raut for targeting Sood over his helping the migrant workers, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Ameya Khopkar asked that except for writing an editorial, what has Sanjay Raut done. Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi challenged ally Shiv Sena over its criticism, however, added that states with 'best intentions' may not be able to encourage real efforts. NCP, determined to maintain neutrality, said that they will praise whoever does good work, Sood included.

Sonu Sood helps migrant workers

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood and his friend Neeti Goel have won hearts with their 'Ghar Bhejo' initiative. The actor has facilitated several buses for workers stuck in Mumbai due to the Coronavirus-forced nationwide lockdown. The actor has transported workers to far off states such as Karnataka, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh. He has also launched a toll-free helpline to help migrants reach their homes, and as a result, has become somewhat of a social media phenomenon, with netizens likening him to a sort of logistics powerhouse, asking him to 'send things from one place to another.'

