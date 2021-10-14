Adhir Chowdhury Slams Centre For Extending BSF's Jurisdiction; Warns Of Repercussions

Senior Congress leader and Member of Parliament (MP) from the Berhampur constituency in West Bengal Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday came down heavily on the Centre's decision to extend the BSF's jurisdiction to a 50km range along the International Border (IB) in West Bengal, Assam, and Punjab. Chowdhury said that it is a "brazen infringement upon the territory of states."

Chowdhury moreover warned Home Minister Amit Shah of potential repercussions in the backdrop of the step taken. “The expansion of the BSF area of jurisdiction up to 50km from the border of some states amounts to the brazen infringement upon the territory of states. HMO India, you should not indulge any ‘Chherkhani’ else will face the consequences,” Chowdhury said.

CM Channi censures Centre's decision, calls it 'direct attack on federalism'

Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Charanjit Singh Channi had on Wednesday criticised the decision taken by the Ministry of Home to extend the BSF's jurisdiction while giving them powers to conduct searches, arrest suspects and make seizures in-depth inside the state. Channi said, "it is a direct attack on federalism".

The Punjab CM asked Union Home Minister Amit Shah to immediately revoke the "irrational" decision.

On the other hand, former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh stated that the BSF's enhanced presence only makes India stronger. 'BSF’s enhanced presence & powers will only make us stronger. Let’s not drag central armed forces into politics,’ tweeted the ex-CM.

BSF's Jurisdiction along Borders In Assam, Bengal, and Punjab extended

In what may be considered as a move towards 'zero tolerance' against terror activities and inter-border crimes, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday allowed the Border Security Forces (BSF) in West Bengal, Punjab, and Assam to extend their area of jurisdiction subsequently giving them powers to conduct searches, arrest suspects and make seizures in-depth inside these states

As per the fresh order, the BSF - which was only authorised to take action up to 15 kilometres in the states of Punjab, West Bengal, and Assam - has now been authorised to take steps up to an area of 50 kilometres inside the Indian territory from the International Border (IB) along India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh borders without any hurdle or further permission either from the Centre or the state governments. Section 139 of the Border Security Force Act, 1968, empowers the Centre to modify and amend the area and extent of the BSF's operational mandate, as and when needed according to the situation.

The BSF guards an area of 4,097km of the India-Bangladesh border and 3,323km of the India-Pakistan border along with added responsibility of combatting Left Wing Extremism in Chhatisgarh and Odisha. The force is also given the charge to boost the feeling of security among people living along the borders, thereby preventing trans-border crimes, trespassing inside or from the territory of India, thus curbing smuggling or any other illegal activities.

The BSF is now empowered under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) to exercise and discharge the powers and duties without an order from a Magistrate and a warrant. An officer in the force is now authorised to arrest an individual connected with a cognisable offense, or against whom a reasonable complaint has been made, or credible information has been received. Also, the BSF has been authorised to search for a place entered by a person sought to be arrested.

Image: PTI