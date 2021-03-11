ADR Report Reveals 433 MP/MLAs Switched Parties Since 2016; 170 Left Cong & 182 Joined BJP

In a significant development ahead of five state polls, the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) on Thursday, revealed that 433 MPs/MLAs have switched their political parties since 2016, in its report. Moreover, the average assets of re-contesting MPs/ MLAs have increased by 39% from Rs 14.95 crores to Rs 20.80 crores. ADR has issued several suggestions viz. - disqualification of MLAs/MPs by President/Governor, debarring turncoat lawmakers for next elections, declaring political parties as public authorities, regulate parties' affairs, 6-month prior announcement of candidates etc.

ADR report: 433 MP/MLAs changed parties

As per the report, topping the list, 170 Congress MLAs have left its party since 2016, while only 28 BJP MLAs have left the party - the second highest. On the other hand, BJP has seen the highest number of MLAs join it from other parties - 182, while Congress has only seen 38 MLAs join it. As per ADR, 7 Lok Sabha MPs have left the Congress, while 3 Rajya Sabha MPs have left TDP. Interestingly, 5 Lok Sabha MPs have joined Congres, while 10 Rajya Sabha MPs have joined BJP since 2016.

The report also reveals that of the 433 MLAs/MPs who have swapped parties - 0 of the 12 Lok Sabha MPs have won elections, all 16 Rajya Sabha MPs have won, 170 of 357 MLAs (48%) have won elections, while 39 of 48 (81%) MLAs have won by-elections. Among the 433 turncoat lawmakers, 373 (86%) are 'crorepatis' with Congress-turned-BJP MLA N Nagaraju topping the list with assets worth Rs. 1195 crores, followed by TRS-turned-Congress MP Konda Vishweshwara Reddy with Rs 895 crores and Congress-turned-BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia with Rs 379 crores. The three poorest turncoat lawmakers are all currently in Trinamool. READ | Former West Bengal minister Adhikari, turncoat MP face protests in Kolkata

Based on its findings, ADR has suggested the following recommendations:

The President/Governor on the recommendation of the EC can disqualify the lawmakers, rather than the Speaker and debar the defector from m holding public office until the next fresh elections or the remaining term of the House.

Declaring political parties as public authorities

A law to regulate political parties including their inner functioning

Announcement of candidates six months prior to the election

Mandatory secret voting in inner-party polls

Specific criteria for selection of candidates

Cross-verification if assets of turncoat lawmakers

Fast-tracking of cases on MP/MLAs

Annual Report by MPs and MLAs

Declaration of victory of a candidate only if he or she secures more than 50% of the votes cast

Disallowance of contesting by candidates from more than two constituencies

Banning offices at the ministerial level

Candidates' affidavit certified by political parties

Removal of muscle and money nexus

Cancellation of tax exemptions to poll candidates

Plea seeks six-year disbarment of turncoats

Currently, a three-bench judge headed by CJI SA Bobde has asked the EC and Centre to examine whether lawmakers who resign to topple a government and then join rival political parties should be barred for six years, after Madhya Pradesh activist Jaya Thakur filed a plea. In the past 7 years of the Modi-Shah rule, BJP has toppled governments in Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Goa, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and the latest - Puducherry. While BJP did try to form a government with Ajit pawar in Maharashtra, it failed to topple the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan inspite of Sachin Pilot's rebellion.