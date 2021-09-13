Continuing his tirade against Congress and SP, UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Sunday, claimed that 'Wherever the scorpion is, it will bite'. Alleging that the opposition parties were pro-Taliban, casteist, dynastic and shot at Ram devotees, Adityanath urged UP citizens to re-elect the BJP. The 403-seat UP assembly where Yogi rules with an iron-clad majority of 314 seats, is up for grabs in February 2022.

राम भक्तों पर गोली चलाने वाली तालिबान समर्थक जातिवादी-वंशवादी मानसिकता को प्रदेश की जनता कत्तई बर्दाश्त न करे।



याद रखिएगा! बिच्छू कहीं भी होगा तो डंसेगा। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) September 12, 2021

Yogi: 'Wherever scorpion is...'

He added, "What was lacking in Uttar Pradesh? Apart from disease, unemployment, mafia raj, corruption, what did the Congress, SP and BSP ruling here give to the state?". Adityanath also alleged that the SP govt along with their used to eat up the ration of the poor, letting them die, while launching several development projects in Kushinagar.

Retorting to Adityanath's scorpion jibe, SP spokesperson Anurag said, "UP people are seeing what the state has been reduced to due to Yogi govt's failure. Thousands have died due to oxygen shortage, many children died due to a mysterious fever, women feel unsafe, farmers are protesting, people are dying due to illicit liquor and land mafia is at peak. Hence, what he says is right - Wherever the scorpion is, it will bite".

Yogi's 'Abba-jaan' jibe

On Sunday, Adityanath alleged that 'those who called Abba-jaan used to benefit one community' - referring to Akhilesh Yadav's alleged preference towards Muslims. Vowing that such kind of acts would not occur under BJP, he said that his government had distributed ration in an indiscriminate fashion. His comments have been slammed by Congress and J&K NC as 'communal and hateful'.

Taking a jibe on Akhilesh Yadav, he said, "Why did the poor not get the ration before 2017? Ration used to reach Nepal and Bangladesh. Those who called their father Abbajan used to benefit a particular section. There used to be caste-based appointment lists. Fair appointments are being made in the BJP government and youth are getting employment".

UP Polls 2022

With BJP fighting under the leadership of incumbent CM Yogi Adityanath, several fronts have cropped up to challenge the ruling BJP. While Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj is eyeing an alliance with AIMIM, Azad Samaj Party, Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party; parties like AAP, Shiv Sena, and JDU have announced that they will be contesting for the UP polls. SP chief Akhilesh Singh Yadav has stated that SP will only ally with smaller political parties for the 2022 Assembly polls, holding talks with Mahan Dal, NCP. Mayawati has already announced that her party will fight polls alone in UP and Uttarakhand, while allying only with Akali Dal in Punjab. Congress has aggressively campaigned under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi in the state, eyeing its solo return.