After Amit Shah, BJP Min V Muraleedharan Demands Answers From CM In Kerala Gold Scam

As Kerala gears up for assembly elections, the ruling CPI(M) and the BJP have locked horns. In the latest development, BJP leader and Union Minister V Muraleedharan on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. Muraleedharan has demanded answers from CM Vijayan after Union Home Minister Amit Shah put forth three questions for the Left party leader. However, Vijayan in his response alleged that Trivandrum Airport became a 'hub' for gold smuggling after BJP came to power.

'He should respond to questions'

The Kerala CM also asserted that the smuggling of gold through diplomatic baggage began after BJP's V Muraleedharan took over as Minister of State for External Affairs (MoS). Hitting back at him, Muraleedharan has said that Vijayan is ducking questions posed by the Home Minister by bringing up 'irrelevant issues'. In addition, Muraleedharan also demanded answers pertaining to Vijayan's relation with Swapna Suresh.

Amit Shah poses 3 questions

During his address, while concluding the 'Vijaya Yatra' in Thiruvananthapuram, Shah posed three questions in response to CM Pinarayi Vijayan's statement claiming the union government was trying to use central agencies against political opponents. HM Shah in return hit back at the ruling LDF's administration for failing to ensure development in the state, urging Kerala to give BJP a chance. Questioning the Kerala CMO's role in the gold smuggling case after key-accused Swapna Suresh's shocking revelations a couple of days ago, Shah asked:

"Did prime accused Swapna Suresh frequently visit your office? Did your office put pressure on customs to not check for smuggling of gold? Did Swapna Suresh receive salary worth Rs 3 lakhs per month through state agencies?".

BJP's Kerala push

The BJP has set its eyes on the final southern frontier, by roping in its top national leaders to be a part of Vijaya Yatra. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath flagged off the party's rally at Kasargode in North Kerala on February 21 - kicking off 14 rallies and over 80 meetings, concluding at Thiruvananthapuram. The Yatra has seen top BJP leaders like Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways, V K Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Shahnawaz Hussein, Khushbu Sundar, Smriti Irani, Tejasvi Surya, Meenakshi Lekhi, K Annamalai, with Home Minister Amit Shah concluding the poll rally at Thiruvananthapuram. While BJP has no footprint in Kerala, there is an intense poll battle between the Left (LDF) and Congress (UDF).