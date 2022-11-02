After MHA Order, Suvendu Adhikari Predicts CAA Implementation In WB; TMC Scoffs At BJP

After the MHA issued an order pertaining to citizenship on October 31, Suvendu Adhikari predicted that the CAA will be implemented in West Bengal soon. As per the order, the Centre invited applications for citizenship from Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Christians and Buddhists hailing from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh who are currently residing in the Mehsana and Anand districts. The Union government delegated its powers to grant citizenship to the collectors of the aforesaid districts. While the rules under the CAA are yet to be framed, the MHA invoked the provisions of the Citizenship Act, 1955.

Speaking on the Centre's order, Suvendu Adhikari claimed, “The CAA has already been rolled out in two districts of Gujarat by the notification giving citizenship to certain minority groups who came from neighbouring countries such as Pakistan”. He added, “Bengal cannot be left out of the CAA implementation process. The Matua community members and other backward castes like namasudras will get certain benefits soon. The CAA will also be rolled out in our state".

However, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that his party will never allow the CAA to come into force in WB. He asserted, " The BJP will not be able to roll out the CAA in the country. Suvendu Adhikari is making tall claims ahead of the 2023 Panchayat polls as part of their effort to polarise the society". At present, the Supreme Court is hearing over 200 petitions challenging the constitutionality of the CAA.

What is the CAA?

The CAA seeks to provide citizenship to minority communities namely Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan. This will be applicable to the members of these communities who arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014. Moreover, they shall not be considered illegal migrants. Additionally, the mandatory residence period for naturalised citizenship for these communities would be reduced to 5 years.

After an hours-long debate in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, the legislation was cleared, with a majority of the members voting in favour of the Centre in December 2019. While the rules for the legislation were expected to be framed within a period of 6 months of the President's assent, this has not happened in the case of the CAA. Recently, the Centre was granted the 7th extension to frame the CAA rules from the Committees on Subordinate Legislation, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

(With PTI inputs)