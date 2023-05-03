After Sharad Pawar's Step Down, NCP Leaders Hand In Their Resignations

After Sharad Pawar resigned from the position of party chief on Tuesday (May 2), several NCP leaders handed in their resignations on Wednesday (May 3), only to convince Pawar to rethink his decision to step down as party boss.

On Tuesday, the NCP party underwent a crisis-like situation after Pawar announced his retirement from active politics right after launching his memoir, "Lok Majhe Sangti." Several NCP leaders crowded the stage, and some even broke down in tears, saying they would stay put unless the veteran changed his mind.

NCP leaders hand in resignation after Sharad Pawar steps down

NCP leader and nephew of Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar, tried to take control of the chaos by convincing other leaders not to "get emotional" over Pawar's resignation. Ajit's speech, however, showed him pretty desperate to replace Sharad Pawar.

"We should see Shaheb's decision in the light of his age and health," said Ajit while addressing NCP leaders. He also said, "Everyone has to take a decision according to time; Pawar Saheb has taken a decision and he won't take it back."

NCP leaders to hold key meeting after Sharad Pawar's resignation as party chief

Senior NCP leaders, including Ajit Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule, Praful Patel, and other top notable party men, are expected to hold a crucial meeting to discuss ways to move through the ongoing political drama that has unfolded within the NCP party.