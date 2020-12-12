After Suvendu Adhikari, Mamata's Minister Rajib Banerjee Hits Out At 'sycophants' In TMC

Days after airing his grievance over loyal party workers being "overlooked", ruling TMC leader and West Bengal minister Rajib Banerjee on Friday said he sticks to his words. He reiterated that those working in the interest of people and hardworking are not getting due importance in Mamata Banerjee-ruled Trinamool Congress. Though Rajib maintained that he is with the Trinamool Congress and has not quit the state cabinet, he also said that he won't share with the media whether he had any talks with the party in recent times.

The forest minister, who was talking to reporters after attending a religious function at Kamarpukur in Hooghly district, said "I am not taking back my earlier statement I had made at an apolitical function in Kolkata. I spoke my mind. I will not tell the media if there have been talks with the party," he said.

Banerjee had said at the function that those who are working in the interest of the people and are able and hardworking are not getting due importance, while those sitting in air-conditioned chambers think that the public can be fooled are getting importance "just because they keep the people, who matter to them, in good humour." When pressed to explain what he meant by it, Banerjee told reporters that no political meaning should be read in his words.

Suvendu Adhikari resigns from Mamata's cabinet

In a big jolt to Mamata Banerjee and her party Trinamool Congress, Transport Minister Suvendu Adhikari had resigned from the cabinet post and sources had said that he may resign from the party soon. A day earlier Adhikari had also resigned as Hooghly River Bridge Commission chairman. Moreover, senior leader and Coochbehar Dakshin MLA Mihir Goswami quit the party joined the BJP.

TMC MP Saugata Roy, after series of meeting, said that Adhikari is not joining BJP and the problem with him has been solved. The TMC leader stated that he, along with poll strategist Prashant Kishor, TMC leader Sudip Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee, had a fruitful discussion with Adhikari. He added that the meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere and all problems have been sorted and that TMC is united.

"Suvendu Adhikari is not going to BJP. It was a foolish assumption. I had a fruitful meeting with him today along with Prashant Kishore, Sudip Banerjee & Abhishek Banerjee and things are sorted out. He is with TMC and we will work together to make Mamata win again. The meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere and all problems have been sorted. Party is united. There was a need for a face-to-face meeting. So it was done," Saugata Roy stated. However, later, Adhikari said that it is not possible for him to work for the party. To this, Roy responded, "We responded to his (Suvendhu Adhikari) message yesterday itself. I truthfully said whatever happened at the meeting the day before yesterday. If he changed his mind since then, it's for him to talk to the press. We've nothing further to say. No further discussion thought of with him."

