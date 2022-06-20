In an exclusive scoop, Republic TV learnt that BJP is likely to roll out an outreach programme for assuaging the youths protesting against the Agnipath scheme. As per sources, the JP Nadda-led party believes that some opposition parties are trying to mislead people regarding Agnipath. Sources added that the BJP high command has instructed MLAs, MPs and public representatives to reach out to the youths, clear their misconceptions about this scheme and convey its benefits. This initiative will help youths get the correct information pertaining to the Armed Forces recruitment scheme.

Rollback of Agnipath scheme ruled out

Amid a freeze on recruitment rallies for two years owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Union Cabinet approved a new scheme called 'Agnipath' on June 14. Under the aegis of this scheme, 46,000 youths aged between 17.5-21 years would be recruited into the Armed Forces in 2022 for a period of 4 years. This is being touted as a major defence policy reform as only 25% of these Agniveers would be selected for enrollment in the Armed Forces as regular cadres. Apart from an attractive monthly salary, they will be given a one-time ‘SevaNidhi’ package of Rs.11 lakh at the end of their 4-year stint.

However, the Centre's announcement was followed by pan-India protests which witnessed vandalism, torching of railway trains, stone-pelting and attacks on police personnel. In the first attempt to assuage the protesters, the government increased the upper age limit for the recruitment via the Agnipath scheme to 23 years. Thereafter, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced a 10% reservation for Agniveers in Central Armed Police Forces and Assam Rifles. Similarly, the Defence Ministry cleared a proposal to reserve 10% of posts for Agniveers in the Indian Coast Guard and all the 16 Defence Public Sector Undertakings.