AIADMK To Attempt Alliance Negotiations With DMDK Again As Vijaykanth Threatens To Go Solo

In the latest development in poll-bound Tamil Nadu, the ruling AIADMK has called on Vijaykanth's DMDK once again on Tuesday to discuss an alliance for the upcoming Assembly elections, as per sources. AIADMK's call to DMDK comes after seat-sharing talks between the two failed to provide any breakthrough, with Vijaykanth's party threatening to exit the alliance and go solo. As per reports, DMDK asked AIADMK to allot the same number of seats given to PMK to which the ruling party hesitated. As per sources, AIADMK and DMDK leaders are set to meet again on Tuesday as negotiations are expected to continue.

It is pertinent to point out that Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) treasurer Premalatha Vijaykanth has openly voiced her support for expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala in the recent past. Reports of DMDK in talks with DMK for an alliance also did rounds on Monday. 'Captain' Vijaykanth's DMDK went on to become the leader of Opposition in Tamil Nadu after winning 29 of the 41 seats in 2011, thereby weakening the power of the DMK. However, in the subsequent Assembly elections in 2016, Vijaykanth's DMDK was floored completely after contesting in alliance with CPI(M), CPI, MDMK, and VCK.

Earlier, AIADMK finalized its alliance with Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), allowing the latter to field candidates from 23 constituencies under the alliance. AIADMK also held seat-sharing talks with the BJP during Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recently concluded visit to Tamil Nadu, with CM EPS and Dy CM OPS meeting the senior BJP leader. The BJP has expectations of getting 60 seats that it had identified as "winnable". State BJP President L Murugan refused to divulge how many seats the party has sought from AIADMK and said clarity on seat allocation might emerge in a day or two. He, however, maintained the BJP return MLAs in "double-digit" in the elections to the 234-member assembly, to be held in a single phase.

Meanwhile, former AIADMK ally All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi has decided to opt-out of the alliance and is likely to participate in the formation of a third front. AISMK's chief R Sarathkumar met MNM permanent president Kamal Haasan last week to discuss the possibilities of an alliance between the two parties. Sarathkumar also forged an alliance with SRM Group Paarivendhar's Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi. Addressing media persons on Saturday, Sarath Kumar claimed that he had a percentage of vote bank in his favour and announced his decision to move on from the alliance with AIADMK as he received no word from the ruling party thus far.

Tamil Nadu poll campaign

Setting 200+ seat target for the upcoming 2021 polls, DMK Chief M K Stalin has launched the "WeRejectADMK" campaign calling it "lack of governance" by the Palaniswami government and touching sensitive issues such as the NEET-related suicides, holding gram sabhas across the state. Holding gram Sabhas across Tamil Nadu, Stalin, his son Udhayanidhi and sister Kanimozhi have met people from all 234 constituencies to know the 10 years of the misrule of the ADMK Government and hear the people's sufferings. Congress too has bolstered DMK's efforts with Rahul Gandhi visiting the state thrice in the past 3 months - holding meeting with students, weavers, fishermen, farmers, MSME workers etc.

On the other side, the two warring factions in AIADMK - of Deputy CM O Pannerselvam (OPS) and CM E Palaniswamy (EPS), reconciled after the party named incumbent E Palaniswamy as its CM candidate and O Panneerselvam as the chief of the 11-member steering committee. With AIADMK announcing its state alliance with BJP, it has refuted any possibility of reconciling with Sasikala, who has now been released from jail and eyes her political return. In a bid to woo voters, EPS has announced a massive farm loan waiver, free COVID vaccines, Pongal gift and rescinded cases against Jallikattu protestors, t anti-CAA protestors, COVID lockdown violators and Kudankulam nuclear power plant protestors.

