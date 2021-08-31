'AIMIM & SDPI Ideology Same As Taliban,' Says BJP National General Secretary CT Ravi

After AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi asked the Centre if it would add the Taliban to its 'UAPA Terror List,' BJP leader CT Ravi on Tuesday compared the ideologies of AIMIM and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) to the terror outfit. While speaking to ANI, the BJP National general secretary said that AIMIM is like the Taliban of Karnataka. The ideology of AIMIM and SDPI is the same as the Taliban, CT Ravi added. The BJP general secretary was here to campaign for his party for Kalaburagi City Corporation polls.

BJP compares ideologies of AIMIM & SDPI to Taliban

Remarking that the BJP will win with majority in the Kalaburagi City Corporation polls, Ravi said, "Our aim is developed and Hindutva." Asserting that people do not trust Congress anymore, he said that the state government has issued Rs 200 crores for the development of Kalaburagi and Rs 837 crore has been issued for supplying drinking water. Terrorism will definitely end some day, he added.

Asaduddin Owaisi reacts as India's envoy meets Taliban

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi asked the Government of India if it would add the Taliban to its 'UAPA Terror List' after the Indian envoy in Qatar met Taliban leader Sher Mohammad Abbas Stankzai and raised India's concern over the use of Afghan soil for anti-India acts and terrorism.

Asaduddin Owaisi took to Twitter and asked whether India's formal talks with the Taliban would lead to recognition of the terrorist groups. Owaisi pointed out that India chairs the UN-Taliban sanctions committee and questioned as to whether talking with the insurgent group would mean that 'they would be delisted.'

#Taliban REQUESTED Modi sarkar to meet & they were invited to our embassy! Did you serve tea? Kebabs? Did Taliban give CONCRETE assurances on removing Pak-backed terrorists like JeM from Helmand & LeT from Khost? Will our mining rights in Hajigak continue or be shelved? 1/3 pic.twitter.com/7WzlSO0KfS — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) August 31, 2021

BJP spokies are baying for Talib blood, using ‘Taliban’ as an abuse against critics. Our media is crying for Afghan women. And you’re holding cordial talks with them?! India chairs UN Sanctions Comm, will Taliban/Haqqanis be delisted? Or will you do it only after UP election? 2/3 — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) August 31, 2021

And till UP elections, will we have to suffer this hypocrisy? Did you tell your Talib interlocutor that we’ve a Shri Thok Denge who’s very concerned about them? As Daagh Dehelvi had said “Saaf chupte bhi nahin, saamne aate bhi nahin” 3/3 pic.twitter.com/NJwak3lRR0 — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) August 31, 2021

India warns Taliban on terror

Indian envoy to Qatar Deepak Mittal on Tuesday met Taliban leader Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai in Doha, the first high-level contact between the two sides on a day the US completed the withdrawal of its troops from Afghanistan. As per the official release, the meeting took place at the Embassy of India, Doha, at the request of the Taliban side.

The Ministry of External Affairs said Ambassador Mittal raised India's concern at the meeting that Afghanistan's soil should not be used for anti-Indian activities and terrorism in any manner.

As per the official statement released, the discussions focused on safety, security, and early return of Indian nationals stranded in Afghanistan as well as the travel of Afghan nationals wishing to visit India.

The MEA said that the Taliban leader assured Mittal that these issues would be positively addressed.

"Discussions focused on safety, security and early return of Indian nationals stranded in Afghanistan. The travel of Afghan nationals, especially minorities, who wish to visit to India also came up," the MEA said.

"Ambassador Mittal raised India's concern that Afghanistan's soil should not be used for anti-Indian activities and terrorism in any manner," it added.

(Image: ANI, PTI)