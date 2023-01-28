AIMIM Slams Move To Rename Mughal Gardens; 'Will It Bring Down Petrol, Diesel Prices?'

AIMIM leader Waris Pathan took a potshot at the Centre over the renaming of Mughal Gardens on Saturday. Pathan said the Union government was trying to divert attention from real issues by taking up projects like renaming places. "In the past 8 years, the government in the name of development, has only done one thing- 'Naamkaran (name change). Now, they have changed the name of Mughal Gardens," Pathan said.

"I just want to ask them if by doing so, will the youth of the country get employment? Will the sky-rocketing prices of petrol and diesel come down? This is nothing but an attempt to divert the attention of the people from the real issues."

'Now, they want to change the name of the Tipu Sultan Garden'

Giving the example of Tipu Sultan Garden in Mumbai's Malad, the former Maharashtra MLA said, "It has been here for decades. Now they want to change its name...Why Sir? Do you know why I support Tipu Sultan? Because he was a brave soul. He fought with the Britishers and did not run away."

क्या moghul गार्डन और Tipu sultan गार्डन का नाम बदलने से देश का विकास हो जाएगा,बेरोज़गारी ख़त्म हो जाएगी ? ……..

सुनिये….. pic.twitter.com/GVqJNSVnIp — Waris Pathan (@warispathan) January 28, 2023

Mughal Gardens renamed, to open for public on Jan 31

The Press Secretary to the President, Ajay Singh further said the collective identity of all the gardens at Rashtrapati Bhavan will now be 'Amrit Udyan', instead of descriptive identities to the gardens.

The Deputy Press Secretary, Navika Gupta informed that Amrit Udayan will be inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday, January 29. She further said, "The gardens will be open this time for the general public for two months, from 31st January to 31st March. Besides, it will be exclusively open for the special categories, which include farmers, differently-abled persons, defence and paramilitary forces, and Delhi police personnel between January 28-31."