AIMIM Leader Urges Muslims To Have More Children, Asks 'how Else Will Owaisi Become PM?'

AIMIM leader Ghufran Noor created a buzz on Wednesday after he urged a gathering of Muslims to produce more children as according to the leader, the key to becoming a Prime Minister is by increasing the Muslim population.

In a video that recently went viral on social media, AIMIM District President Ghufran Noor was heard suggesting that Muslims should not adopt family planning measures as advocated by modern society, as it is 'against' Sharia law. He also linked having more children to gaining votes and electing the desired PM.

"Unless we have kids, how will we rule? How will Owaisi saab become Prime Minister? How will Shaukat saab (UP AIMIM President Shaukat Ali) become Chief Minister?" Noor was heard saying in a viral clip.

There has been no official reaction to the video from other party leaders including AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

Owaisi against Populaiton Control Bill

Back in July, Owaisi had criticized the population control bill proposed by the Uttar Pradesh government, arguing that the two-child norm would lead to demographic distortion of communities. He also opined that women should be given the right to decide the number of children they wish to have. Owaisi claimed that the proposal violated Article 21 and would harm women as 93% of sterilizations happened among women in the country.