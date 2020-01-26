Bhima Koregaon Twist: Ajit Pawar Differs From NCP Stance, Appreciates Pune Police Probe

In a significant development on Sunday, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar refused to outrightly blame the Centre for transferring the Bhima Koregaon- Elgar Parishad cases to the NIA. While he maintained both the state and the Centre should operate within their domain, he also acknowledged that the latter had the right to examine a situation where something untoward was taking place. Interestingly, he differed from his party’s stance admitting that the police personnel were trying their best in the Bhima Koregoan-Elgar Parishad cases.

Ajit Pawar said, “Regarding this, honourable Pawar saheb has put forth his position very clearly. The state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has also stated his position. I think that the state government should be allowed to take care of the affairs of the state. The Centre should manage the affairs pertaining to the Centre. If it is felt that something untoward is happening, then it should be examined.”

He remarked, “In this period, I and the Home Minister went through the information given by the officers. I felt that the police is trying its best to probe the case. After that, our seniors took a position. But I don’t know why the Centre changed its mind suddenly. Only their people can reveal the reason for the Centre taking over the probe.”

NCP supremo questions the rationale of the move

Addressing a press briefing on Saturday, NCP chief Sharad Pawar recalled that even former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had not branded the arrested activists as Maoists in his initial statement. Maintaining that law and order was a state subject, he questioned the Centre for transferring the cases to the NIA just 5 hours after Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and Home Minister Anil Deshmukh held a review meeting in this regard. Furthermore, the NCP chief alleged that the rationale of this move was to avoid the malafide actions of the officers in the previous regime from being exposed.

The Bhima Koregaon violence

Violence had erupted at Koregaon-Bhima village in Pune district on January 1, 2018, where supporters had gathered to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon. This resulted in the death of one person and leaving several injured. Subsequently, the Pune police arrested activists such as Sudha Bharadwaj, Arun Ferreira, and Vernon Gonsalves, Surendra Gadling, Sudhir Dhawale and P Varavara Rao for allegedly inciting the Bhima Koregoan violence through their speech at the Elgar Parishad meeting on December 31, 2017.

