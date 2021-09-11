Akali Dal To Observe Sept 17 As 'black Day' To Mark One Year Of Enactment Of Farm Laws

Punjab's Shiromani Akali Dali (SAD) on Saturday declared that the outfit will be observing September 17 as 'black day' to mark one year of the enactment of the three farm laws by the centre. A party statement maintained that representatives of the camp along with supporters and farmers will be taking the streets while demonstrating and marching in a rally from the Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib in Delhi to the Indian Parliament, raising voices against the three agriculture laws.

The decision to hold the demonstration was taken in a meeting headed by Party President, Sukhbir Singh Badal and comprising party MLAs, district Presidents, Halqa Sewadars, legislators and members of the party's internal committee.

Akali Dal VP Cheema confirms protest

Revealing the party's decision to organise the protest, Akali Dal Vice President, Dr Daljit Singh Cheema from Chandigarh confirmed it in a statement that party supporters along with workers and farmers of the state will be taking an active role in the protest march. "Before starting the protest march, an 'Ardaas' (prayer) will be performed for the repeal of the three farm laws," Cheema said.

Boosting the morale of the party-men to conduct the protest vehemently, Cheema added that SAD is the only party that had turned its back on Ministership and alliances for the cause of farmers, while on the other hand, several political leaders from other camps only claimed to have resignation letters they kept inside their pockets, which were never tendered.

Cheema also said that the party has always stood like a rock for the welfare of the farmers and also added that the party will continue to do so till the 'black laws' were not repealed by the Centre.

Farmer's protest farm laws

The agitating farmers have been protesting against the Centre's three laws since November, last year, demanding a complete abrogation. The protests escalated after the agitating farmers broke down barricades and entered Delhi which led to a massive clash between protesters and the police. The farmers then hoisted the SKM flag at the Red Flag on Republic Day. After the violence witnessed on Republic Day, Delhi police sealed the borders of the national capital by cementing nails near barricades, deploying additional troops, adding barbed wires, etc at Ghazipur and Tikri borders, blocking complete access to the roads. The protests had cooled down due to the devastating second wave of COVID.

(Image: PTI, ANI)