Akbaruddin Owaisi Booked For Hate Speech For Repeating '15 Minute' Threat During Polls

Acting against hate speech, Hyderbad police's Saidabad station has on Friday registered a case against AIMIM leader & MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi for his comments at a rally, according to ANI. The case has been registered against Owaisi's public meeting in Karimnagar on July 23, 2019, where he had repeated his '15 minute' provocative phrase which he had made in 2012 while addressing a crowd. Earlier in August, two complaints were filed against AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi in courts in Hyderabad and Karimnagar, accusing him of making "hate" speech.

Owaisi booked for hate speech

Hyderabad: Saidabad police today registered a case against AIMIM leader & MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi for his comments at a public meeting in Karimnagar on July 23 this year. Yesterday a local Court directed Police to register the case against Owiasi. #Telangana pic.twitter.com/4Fb29lbpyL — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2019

Owaisi's 15-minute warning

In July, the AIMIM leader and brother of Asaduddin Owaisi, Akbaruddin Owaisi, repeated his '15 minute' provocative phrase which he had made in 2012 while addressing a crowd. In 2012, he had made a highly controversial statement. He had said in an inflammatory speech, "Remove the police for 15 minutes, we will finish off 100 crore Hindus".

While speaking to a crowd about the recent cases of lynchings against minorities, he said:

"No person from RSS can even touch our hair and remember, remember, the world tries to scare the person who gets scared. And world fears the person who knows how to instill fear why do they hate Akbaruddin Owaisi? Why? A single blow of a blacksmith is equal to a hundred blows of a goldsmith. They (RSS) haven't yet recovered from the '15 minute' blow."

Owaisi's defence

Defending his controversial '15 minute threat' speech, AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi issued a press release stating that he did not say anything offensive or illegal. He added that people with ulterior motives are misconstruing his words. While addressing a public rally in poll-bound Telangana, Akbaruddin Owaisi had termed PM Modi as 'chaiwala' and claimed that the AIMIM party has made even the Prime Minister bow down in front of them.

"I did not give any offensive or illegal statement nor I hurt the feelings of any community, but some persons with an ulterior motive for their political gain are adding words and creating different meaning, approaching the police and misleading them," states Owaisi in his press release.



