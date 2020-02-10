Akhilesh Yadav Reacts To SC Verdict On Reservation, Accuses BJP Of Weakening The Deprived

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday, February 10 accused the BJP government of weakening the deprived and the oppressed section of the society. This statement from the leader comes after the Supreme Court ruled that there is no fundamental right to claim reservation in promotion for SCs, STs, and OBCs in government jobs.

Taking to his Twitter, Akhilesh Yadav asserted reservation to be an effective solution for the oppressed sections of the society and asserted to extend his full support to SC and ST.

The SP chief's tweet read as, "Reservation has been an effective solution to give equal rights to the deprived and oppressed society in our country for centuries. The present BJP government is continuously weakening it. We will be with SC, ST and along with reservation so that everyone gets their rights equally."

हमारे देश में सदियों से वंचित दमित-दलित समाज को बराबरी का हक़ देने के लिए आरक्षण एक कारगर उपाय रहा है. वर्तमान भाजपा सरकार लगातार इसे कमजोर कर रही है. हम एस.सी., एस.टी. आरक्षण के साथ-साथ जातियों की गणना के समर्थन में हमेशा रहे हैं ताकि सबको उनके संख्यानुपात में उनका हक़ मिल सके. pic.twitter.com/F0ijyBBsRA — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) February 10, 2020

READ: RSS may be pleased but Dalits, tribals disappointed over SC ruling on reservation: CPI

READ: Udit Raj slams BJP over SC verdict on Reservation, says Supreme Court is for supreme caste

SC verdict

The Supreme Court has held that the States are not bound to provide reservation in appointments and there is no fundamental right to claim quota in promotions. The apex court said that while dealing with pleas regarding Uttarakhand government's September 5, 2012, the decision to fill up all posts in public services in the state without providing reservations to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

"In view of the law laid down by this court, there is no doubt that the state government is not bound to make reservations. There is no fundamental right which inheres in an individual to claim reservation in promotions. No mandamus can be issued by the court directing the state government to provide reservation. However, if they (state) wish to exercise their discretion and make such provision, the state has to collect quantifiable data showing the inadequacy of representation of that class in public services," a bench of justices L Nageswara Rao and Hemant Gupta said in its verdict.

READ: Sabarimala case: SC holds it can refer questions of law to larger bench

READ: BJP, govt cannot distance themselves from SC verdict on reservation, must spell out corrective measures: Chidambaram