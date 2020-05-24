Akhilesh Yadav Slams UP Govt Over Ban On Use Of Mobile Phones In COVID-19 Isolation Wards

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday slammed Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government over banning the use of mobile phones in COVID-19 isolation wards. Taking to Twitter, he said that "If the infection spreads through mobile phones, along with isolation wards, it should be banned throughout the country. This is the one thing that gives a mental company." He further alleged that "In reality, the ban is imposed just because the hospital's misconduct and predicament should not reach the country. It is not needed to ban mobile phones, but sanitize them."

Amid rising Coronavirus cases, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday announced a ban on the use of mobile phones in the isolation wards. The notice said that the use of mobile phones by patients in the isolation wards of L-2 and L-3 Covis-19 hospitals is banned. It stated that the patients will now be required to submit their mobile phones to the ward in-charge of COVID care centres.

अगर मोबाइल से संक्रमण फैलता है तो आइसोलेशन वार्ड के साथ पूरे देश में इसे बैन कर देना चाहिए. यही तो अकेले में मानसिक सहारा बनता है. वस्तुतः अस्पतालों की दुर्व्यवस्था व दुर्दशा का सच जनता तक न पहुँचे, इसीलिए ये पाबंदी है. ज़रूरत मोबाइल की पाबंदी की नहीं बल्कि सैनेटाइज़ करने की है. — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) May 24, 2020

COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh

According to an official bulletin, three more persons died of COVID-19 while 288 more tested positive for the infection in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, raising the total fatalities due to the disease to 155 and total cases to 6,017 in the state. According to UP’s Joint Director-cum-State Surveillance Officer, Dr. Vikasendu Agrawal, for the state’s Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), one death each was reported from Firozabad, Aligarh, and Bulandshahr.

Agra is leading the death tally in the state with a total of 33 deaths till date, followed by 21 deaths in Meerut, 11 deaths each in Moradabad and Aligarh, nine in Kanpur Nagar, seven in Firozabad, besides other districts. Among the fresh infected cases reported on Saturday, 32 were from Jaunpur, 25 from Rampur, 18 from Sultanpur, 17 from Gautam Buddh Nagar, 16 from Meerut, 12 each from Ghaziabad and Varanasi, 11 from Lucknow and 10 from Hardoi. The count of active COVID-19 cases in the state stood at 2,456 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, according to the latest update from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has climbed to 1,31,868 including 73,560 active cases. While 3,867 deaths have been reported overall, around 54,440 people have been cured/discharged, and one person has been migrated.

