Alwar Temple Demolition: Congress MLA Blames BJP For Destruction; Vows To Restore Shrine

Amid the ongoing row over the demolition of multiple temples in Rajasthan's Alwar district, Congress MLA from Rajgarh, Johari Lal Meena has made a controversial statement claiming that the demolished temple in Aligarh was not 300 years old.

His statement came after multiple reports suggested that a "300-year-old" temple was demolished in the Rajgarh area in Alwar. However, refuting such reports, the Congress MLA said, "It is wrong to say that the temple is 300 years old as it is not even 30 years old."

Further speaking on the allegations levelled against him over his involvement in the demolition, Meena went on to hit out at the BJP and accused it of leading the demolitions.

"BJP continues to remain on the board for 35 years and will not be able to prove anything against me", he said further, adding that it was done by the BJP and Congress leaders were not even there when the temples were attacked. The Congress MLA also said that it is the Congress' duty to restore the temple for now.

Notably, these statements came shortly after several local people including many Bharatiya Janata Party leaders have been naming Johari Lal Meena to be behind the attacks. One of the locals while speaking to the Republic said, "Johari Lal Meena is doing this because we elected BJP councillors in the Rajgarh area of Alwar, Rajasthan. Our children are scared and we haven't been able to cook food for 4 days now."

BJP accuses Congress of Alwar temple demolition

On the other hand, BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena while speaking on the incident said that the administration has not yet provided any information on the same, further adding that people who are bearing losses due to the demolitions must be compensated and temples and houses must be reconstructed.

Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia also accused Congress of being behind the demolition. Stating that the videos on social media showed a bulldozer demolishing the Shiv temple, Poonia added, "It is in the public domain that all these actions were taken at the behest of the state government."

