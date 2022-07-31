As mega ED raids are underway at the residence of Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut in connection with the Patra Chawl scam case, the leader remained defiant on Sunday, maintaining that he has "nothing to do with the scam and will not surrender" to the agency's pressure.

"I still won't quit Shiv Sena... Even if I die, I will not surrender. Maharashtra and Shiv Sena will continue to fight." These were the first among a few tweets posted by the Rajya Sabha MP as ED raided his Mumbai house on Sunday morning.

In a subsequent tweet, Raut alleged that false action was being taken against him and swore on late Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray that he had no relation with the Rs.1,034 crore land scam.

"False action.. False evidence. I swear on Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray, I have nothing to do with any scam. Balasaheb taught us to fight. I will continue to fight for Shiv Sena," tweeted Raut.

The Rajya Sabha MP also questioned the timing of the raids, referring to the Supreme Court's hearing on the fight for election symbol between the two Shiv Sena factions led by Uddhav Thackeray and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

ED raids Sanjay Raut's Mumbai home after skipped summons

Earlier this morning, a team of 12 Enforcement Directorate officials reached Sanjay Raut's 'Maitri' residence at Mumbai's Bhandup to conduct searches. As per sources, the agency sleuths also questioned the Sena leader, who earlier skipped two summons in connection with the money laundering case.

Patra Chawl land scam case | Three teams of the Enforcement Directorate are carrying out searches at various locations including Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's residence in Mumbai



Visual from Raut's residence pic.twitter.com/vLFP8j7aXk — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2022

Mumbai | Enforcement Directorate officials conduct search & questioning at the residence of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, in the Patra Chawl land scam case pic.twitter.com/eE0E9mxatl — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2022

On Wednesday, Raut submitted an application for an exemption citing the campaign for the upcoming Vice Presidential elections. Earlier, Raut had skipped ED's July 20 summon stating the ongoing Parliament session in Delhi.

The Supreme Court will hear on August 1 a fresh plea by Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray faction against Election Commission's proceedings on a petition by the Eknath Shinde-led group for recognition as the real Shiv Sena.

Recently, the poll panel asked the rival factions of the Shiv Sena led by Thackeray and Shinde to submit documents by August 8 in support of their claims on the election symbol -- bow and arrow -- of the political outfit.