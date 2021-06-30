Amid Fuel Price Hike MP Minister Says, 'Riding Bicycle Is Healthy, Keeps Pollution Away’

In the light of increasing fuel prices, Madhya Pradesh Energy Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar claimed that riding bicycles to the vegetable markets keeps us healthy while also reducing pollution. He also stated that the money generated by the high fuel costs is used for the poor's benefit.

Fuel price hike

The Minister said, "Do we ride a bicycle to a vegetable market? It will keep us healthy and keep pollution away...Prices are high but the money coming through this is being utilized for the poor man. Are petrol and diesel more important to us or the health services of the country?"

Fuel costs have been rising around the country recently. On June 23, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan accused the former UPA government of raising fuel prices, claiming that Congress owed the current government millions of rupees, for which the Centre must pay both interest and price. On July 7, the Congress Party will begin a 10-day statewide movement against inflation.

Fuel prices in India

According to Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), the petrol price in Delhi now stands at Rs 98.81 per litre, up 35 paise since Monday, June 28, and the diesel price is selling at Rs 89.18 per litre, up 28 paise since Monday. Since May 4, fuel prices have risen 32 times, including twice in the last. Since the rates began to rise, the price of petrol in Delhi has jumped by Rs 8.12 per litre, while the price of diesel has grown by Rs 8.76 per litre.

In states such as Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu & Kashmir, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Ladakh, and certain towns in Bihar and Punjab, petrol has surpassed the Rs 100 mark. According to the state-run oil refiner, Mumbai currently has the highest fuel prices. Apart from Mumbai, fuel prices in Hyderabad and Bengaluru are above Rs 100, and prices in Chennai are rapidly approaching that level. Fuel rates are updated by oil firms based on the average price of benchmark fuel on the international market over the previous 15 days, as well as foreign exchange rates. In recent weeks, international oil prices have risen.

Picture Credit: PTI/ANI